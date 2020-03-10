'God has his hand on this': St. Bonaventure's renovation nearing finish line

"God has his hand on this," Swanton said. "All the parishioners are praying for its success. We really haven't run into too many roadblocks. There are always things to be expected - really the Lord has been with us."

The construction project itself has drawn a lot of attention from the Columbus community. Being one of the bigger and more noticeable projects has led to many people driving by periodically to see changes.

"I know that people from all of Columbus drive by on a daily basis or maybe a weekly basis just to see how things are going," Swanton said. "It's one of the bigger projects in town or one of the big projects in town.

"It actually went up pretty quickly so people really got to see things move, so it piqued their interest there. That's what I've kind of seen. It's a topic of conversation when you're out and about town."

Grennan said he's heard a general sense of excitement from people around town when talking about the new building. The excitement was in full swing when the church opened its doors back up around Christmas.

"After four of five years of planing, now it's finally happening," he said. "It was really exciting when we reopened the church just before Christmas and we started having weekend masses back in the church.