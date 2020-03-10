'God has his on this this': St. Bonaventure's renovation nearing finish line

When St. Bonaventure church began the first steps of its renovations and additions to the current building back in 2016, it dubbed the plan "Project 2020."
The project is now in its fifth and final stage of construction as the church nears its final steps. St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Ave. in Columbus, started demolition of its old side chapel and the north part of the church last March. Construction soon followed.
Since then, St. Bon's has extended the front part of its church and raised the parking lot about 4 feet to eliminate steps going into the church.
Now, officials are working on extending the front end of the church, a project their almost done with. St. Bon's is also building a new parish center, which is currently under construction.
"It's a project," Project 2020 chairman Dennis Grennan said. "We're a little over 50 percent complete."
Although Project 2020 has been taking place, the three parishes in town have been collaborating to help members of the church in town.
"It's really been actually a wonderful thing because it's helped unite our three parishes here in town," Father Mike Swanton said, noting the aid of fellow local Catholic churches St. Anthony's and St. Isidore's.
Currently, St. Bonaventure is closed during the week, so members have been going to the other churches for mass during the weekdays.
"It's to minimize interruption to the contractors," Grennan said. "So, they can pretty much work Monday morning all the way through Saturday afternoon. Safety of the parish and the parishioners is utmost and trying to get the work completed."
With the added space, Grennan and Swanton both said they hope to see the church community grow.
The new space will allow the congregation to mingle after services.
"The added space both in the front of the church and the parish center provides that space," Grennan said. "For gathering after mass, before mass and it's all connected. You don't have to leave. You can go from one area to the other. There are a lot of additional spaces being added besides just the parish center. Family rooms and additional bathrooms and community rooms. There are spaces from families to gather before funerals, weddings ..."
St. Bonaventure members are hoping for the entirety of Project 2020 to be completed by the middle of summer. The construction project hasn't been easy and the church has faced its share of obstacles since the beginning.
One of those was refurbishing the stained glass windows.
"They were in such poor shape," Swanton recalled. "The frames that were holding the windows were compressing the windows. It was cracking the glass, or the frame wasn't strong enough and the window could just fall out at any time. When you have Earth movers outside shaking the ground just doing their work, those windows were in jeopardy."
The church chose to refurbish all of the stained glass windows, which included cleaning them, getting them repaired and putting them in new frames.
The process of restoring those windows cost nearly $400,000
"That was an unexpected added expense," Swanton said. "That's not rolled into Project 2020. That's separate from it. We're about halfway to the goal there."
You have free articles remaining.
But the stained glass windows weren't the only hurdle. Dealing with a building that has some parts that are over 100 years old led to some surprises.
"You have to be really careful working around certain parts of it," Grennan said. "We did find a buried fuel tank on the north side, which we had to remove and went through that process."
The historic March 2019 flooding also presented its own set of challenges for the workers.
"Certainly as we were doing the dirt work around the front and raising the parking lot, it was a lot of starting and stopping," Grennan said. "You just have to wait for things to dry out.
"That was kind of a challenge from the very beginning but we got through it. We got through all of them. It's gone really, really well."
Although there have been some small setbacks, overall the project has been able to go on as planned without too many obstacles.
"God has his hand on this," Swanton said. "All the parishioners are praying for its success. We really haven't run into too many roadblocks. There are always things to be expected - really the Lord has been with us."
The construction project itself has drawn a lot of attention from the Columbus community. Being one of the bigger and more noticeable projects has led to many people driving by periodically to see changes.
"I know that people from all of Columbus drive by on a daily basis or maybe a weekly basis just to see how things are going," Swanton said. "It's one of the bigger projects in town or one of the big projects in town.
"It actually went up pretty quickly so people really got to see things move, so it piqued their interest there. That's what I've kind of seen. It's a topic of conversation when you're out and about town."
Grennan said he's heard a general sense of excitement from people around town when talking about the new building. The excitement was in full swing when the church opened its doors back up around Christmas.
"After four of five years of planing, now it's finally happening," he said. "It was really exciting when we reopened the church just before Christmas and we started having weekend masses back in the church.
"As people came into the narthex for the first time and they could see what it was starting to look like and how it went into the main body of the church with the Christmas decorations there was a lot of excitement about it."
Opening the church for weekend mass also gets the congregation asking questions about the project and getting them more involved.
Now that the project is nearing completion, the church leaders are starting to envision what all could take place in the new building.
"We will be using it for just so many activities," Swanton said. "Whether it's religious education of community events like pancake dinners or wedding receptions, school program or parish meetings like Bible studies."
On top of that, the new parish center is being built with the capability to hold multiple meetings at one time.
You can sit 350 people or more in there if you want to. But we also designed into it the ability to make six different meeting rooms with partitions and curtains and so forth. Which a lot of goes into building that in order to be soundproof and have the right divisions," Grennan said.
"As Father (Mike Swanton) is indicating. We can either use it as one grand parish center or we can use it as a lot of different meeting rooms and accommodate a lot of different rooms. As we get close to the finish date we're planning on having a grand opening and ribbon cutting. So, people can really come in from across the community and see what's happening here."
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net