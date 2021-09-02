Goedeken leaves Platte County Extension

Nebraska's State 4-H Office is gaining a capable pair of hands in Jill Goedeken, who moved out of the Platte County Extension office on Wednesday after working there for 10 years.
Goedeken, longtime Platte County Extension Educator, is stepping down from her local role to take over as the Nebraska 4-H volunteer and professional development statewide educator with the Nebraska 4-H Office.
"For the last three years I've been doing a dual role serving Platte County 4-H and also a state 4-H office role working with 4-H volunteerism and faculty, staff and volunteer professional development," Goedeken said.
The Nebraska 4-H Office opened up the full-time 4-H volunteer and professional development position this summer. After applying, Goedeken accepted the job in July.
"I started focusing on that work in the beginning of August, while still working through some transition things here in Platte County," Goedeken said.
Although Goedeken has left the Platte County Extension Office, she will remain in the area for her job with the Nebraska 4-H Office.
"The really cool thing is that, because of some of the professional relationships I've built here in Platte County, I was able to secure some office space at the Central Community College campus here in town," Goedeken said.
Goedeken is originally from Utica but came to Platte County with her husband, Kyle, about 14 years ago. She worked for Nebraska Pork Partners during her first four years in the area.
"I was doing recruitment of employees and human resources work with them," Goedeken said.
After that, she joined the Platte County Extension Office.
Goedeken has a bachelor's degree in agricultural education and a master's degree in child, youth and family studies, both of which she earned at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL).
Goedeken said UNL will hopefully start accepting applications for her replacement later this fall. Until her role at Platte County Extension is filled, though, the other ladies at the extension office are ready to keep running a tight ship.
Extension Educator Kelly Feehan will continue to take care of the community environment and horticulture related questions and provide leadership to the team.
Meanwhile, Goedeken said any Platte County 4-H questions can be directed to the county's three 4-H team members: Program Assistant Aliesha Meusch, 4-H Youth Coordinator Jayd Roberts and 4-H Administrative Assistant Sandra Swanson.
Meusch has a lot to do with 4-H livestock and Clover Kids in Platte County.
Roberts is responsible for the robotics and junior leaders programs as well as static exhibits and some 4-H promotion and recruitment.
Both Meusch and Roberts help out with school enrichment, too.
Swanson, meanwhile, deals with more general 4-H duties including enrollment, deadlines and county fair entries.
Swanson said Platte County residents can keep an eye on the extension website at platte.unl.edu for more information as Goedeken transitions out of the Platte County office.
Swanson also stressed that, while Goedeken is leaving, there will be no changes to the year's regular 4-H programming.
"We do not foresee any change in anything. We're still going to go ahead with everything," Swanson said.
Roberts echoed that point.
"We'll just keep trucking along," Roberts said.
Goedeken has been an important part of the ag scene in Platte County for many years, but Roberts said they are all excited for her to have this new opportunity with the State 4-H Office.
Goedeken may not be a part of the official Platte County 4-H team anymore, but she said she will continue to volunteer where she can.
"I'll still be involved as a volunteer in the program and my kids will be in the 4-H program here," Goedeken said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.