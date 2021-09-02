Goedeken leaves Platte County Extension

Roberts is responsible for the robotics and junior leaders programs as well as static exhibits and some 4-H promotion and recruitment.

Both Meusch and Roberts help out with school enrichment, too.

Swanson, meanwhile, deals with more general 4-H duties including enrollment, deadlines and county fair entries.

Swanson said Platte County residents can keep an eye on the extension website at platte.unl.edu for more information as Goedeken transitions out of the Platte County office.

Swanson also stressed that, while Goedeken is leaving, there will be no changes to the year's regular 4-H programming.

"We do not foresee any change in anything. We're still going to go ahead with everything," Swanson said.

Roberts echoed that point.

"We'll just keep trucking along," Roberts said.

Goedeken has been an important part of the ag scene in Platte County for many years, but Roberts said they are all excited for her to have this new opportunity with the State 4-H Office.

Goedeken may not be a part of the official Platte County 4-H team anymore, but she said she will continue to volunteer where she can.

"I'll still be involved as a volunteer in the program and my kids will be in the 4-H program here," Goedeken said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.