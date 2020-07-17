Going beyond their classrooms: New business aims to help students with studies

A new business in Columbus started by local teachers is aiming to fill a gap in education following COVID-19’s disruption in schools.
Allison Gabel is the team leader and operating manager of The Learning Spot, 3805 25th St., Suite A, which opened June 1. She’s also a special education teacher at West Park Elementary in Columbus.
“There was an idea sparked about the need for educational tutoring and how we can help the community. So, The Learning Spot was developed and implemented and we’ve been going since,” Gabel said.
Currently, for its summer session, the business has 10 certified teachers – including Gabel – and one teaching assistant. They offer Jump-Start classes that attempt to help fill a need in skills missing during school closures.
“With a lot of students, we’re reviewing skills. Some students we’re teaching new skills and some students we’re enriching current skills,” Gabel said.
Summer classes also include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) coursework and computer coding. One-on-one tutoring is available, as well. The summer schedule ends on July 31.
“For the fall, we are super excited,” Gabel said. “We are planning to implement some preschool playgroups and parent collaboration classes. We will have our homework help and study classes where kids can come after school and complete their homework, study for a test, complete projects that are due.”
The STEM and computer coding classes will be available in the fall session, as well as high-learner instruction, one-on-one tutoring, small group tutoring and ACT prep classes.
More information on The Learning Spot's classes can be found at thelearningspotne.org.
“It’s been going great. We’ve had strong enrollment,” Gabel said. “For our first year, we’re very impressed with the amount of students we have. We’ve had kids from private schools, public schools. We’ve had kids driving from small towns such as Shelby, Twin River (and) Humphrey. So, we’re serving all area schools.”
Kasey Hopwood lives outside of Shelby, and her two children, ages 10 and 8, have been attending The Learning Spot.
“They look forward to it every week,” Hopwood said. “I think missing that March to May schooling, along with just being around other classmates, they can’t say enough things about going every week.”
Gabel has also seen the impact on children who have finally been able to see their classmates after the coronavirus forced virtual learning.
“What’s heartwarming is seeing the kids that haven’t seen each other for a while,” Gabel noted. “They’re kids again and they’re smiling and laughing and having fun learning all at the same time. We forget that these kids haven’t seen any other students or their friends since March.”
The Learning Spot’s goal is to serve coursework complementary to area schools and help students complete homework, meet academic goals and explore interest areas.
Staff is also dedicated to taking precautions to limit any potential exposure to COVID-19, Gabel said.
“We sanitize when we come in (and) students are encouraged to wear masks. Staff have visors with the protective screens, we also have staff with masks,” she said. “We sanitize desks, all materials before each session. The kids’ materials are kept separate so nobody else is touching (their) materials except them and that is also sanitized.”
Gabel noted that they welcome high-ability learners, not just those struggling with their studies.
“That’s our main thing: We’re here to serve all students,” Gabel said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.