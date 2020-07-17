Going beyond their classrooms: New business aims to help students with studies

The STEM and computer coding classes will be available in the fall session, as well as high-learner instruction, one-on-one tutoring, small group tutoring and ACT prep classes.

More information on The Learning Spot's classes can be found at thelearningspotne.org.

“It’s been going great. We’ve had strong enrollment,” Gabel said. “For our first year, we’re very impressed with the amount of students we have. We’ve had kids from private schools, public schools. We’ve had kids driving from small towns such as Shelby, Twin River (and) Humphrey. So, we’re serving all area schools.”

Kasey Hopwood lives outside of Shelby, and her two children, ages 10 and 8, have been attending The Learning Spot.

“They look forward to it every week,” Hopwood said. “I think missing that March to May schooling, along with just being around other classmates, they can’t say enough things about going every week.”

Gabel has also seen the impact on children who have finally been able to see their classmates after the coronavirus forced virtual learning.