It’s that time of the year again! The holidays are right around the corner. If you need some help going green for the holidays, here at Keep Columbus Beautiful we can help you with that. During this wonderful time of the year we unknowingly create so much waste. I put together some recycling tips to help be a little more green during this holiday season.

Let’s talk shopping! Shop local, help support our local economy this also reduce gas emissions. Remember to keep your reusable shopping bags in the vehicle so you have them while making your holiday purchases. If you need some give us a call we have plenty. Online shopper? That’s ok there are many companies that you can buy a gift and it helps fund another cause please consider utilizing some of those companies to help make an impact during the holidays. If you need some ideas give us a call we have plenty of ideas.

No plans for your beautiful live Christmas tree? Going green is really simple the City of Columbus offers free Christmas tree recycling every year. The trees are used for various uses some are mulched while others are placed in lakes to provide habitats for the wildlife. So after the holidays are finished or your tree whichever comes first take it on over to Ag Park and have it recycled.

And as always it’s a wonderful time of the year, everyone enjoys gifts but consider gifting your time as it is the best gift you can give anyone. I would like to take the time to thank our board members for the gift of their time during this holiday season. Thank you for all you do!

We at Keep Columbus Beautiful would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.

