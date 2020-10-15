GOING ONLINE: CPS plans remote learning day for Nov. 3

Columbus Public Schools will be holding a remote learning day on Nov. 3, due to some facilities being utilized as voting locations and as a practice run for e-learning, said CPS Superintendent Dr. Troy Loeffelholz.

“Our buildings are closed to visitors so rather than trying to deal with outside visitors coming and going, we’ve decided to practice a remote learning day with our students,” Loeffelholz said.

CPS schools will return to in-person learning the following day on Nov. 4.

This allows the district to gauge how well e-learning is going from the teacher’s standpoint and to gain data to know which students struggle with online learning, whether that be from the online lesson itself or an internet connectivity problem.

“It allows our teachers to do a remote lesson and practice it … say the governor next week decides to close all the schools, we’ve never really practiced it, so this gives us an opportunity to practice that with our kids, from kindergarten all the way through seniors,” Loeffelholz said.

Students without internet or with limited access can take advantage of CPS’ free Wi-Fi available in the parking lots. Loeffelholz also noted that students are issued electronics that are programmed to the schools’ wireless access.