Gold medalist Olympian with Columbus ties representing USA again at Winter Games

An Olympic gold medalist who has Columbus ties is once again representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Games.

John Landsteiner, who grew up in Minnesota, has a connection back to Columbus through his wife Kelsey, who has family in the area.

Landsteiner was on John Shuster's 2018 team that brought home the first-ever Olympic gold in American curling history. He and Shuster are back again in Beijing looking to make it two in a row.

“It was unforgettable,” Kelsey recalled. “… It was so much fun to watch. I was bawling my eyes out when they made the playoffs.”

Curling is a sport in which competitors slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target which is segmented into four circles. The team – which consists of four players – can also have their teammates use brooms or brushes to help dictate where the stone lands.

This is Landsteiner’s third time at the Olympics along with Schuster. The two have been competing together since 2011. The team first made the Olympic state in 2014 but after a poor outing, USA didn’t come close to medaling. Because of that, Schuster and Landsteiner almost didn’t make the next Olympics.

The United States Curling Association held a combine to find the best curlers for its High Performance Program, intending to have better success at the Winter Games. However, Landsteiner and Schuster were dropped from the program with Schuster later deeming themselves, “The Rejects.”

“The Rejects” didn’t quit, however, and the two Johns, along with Matt Hamilton and Tyler George formed a new team. Ultimately, they started competing at competitions in Canada where they saw some of the best competitors from all over the world.

By facing that level of competition, it helped the team gain confidence going into qualifications for the 2018 Olympics.

“It was a totally different feeling than going into any of the other Olympics prior because they went out on the ice knowing, ‘We’ve beaten every single one of these teams in the past two years,’” Kelsey said.

In an ending that sounds more like it was written in Hollywood, “The Rejects” qualified for Pyeonchang, South Korea. In a memorable run that caught the imagination of everyone back home, they came from behind to win gold. The team lost four of its first six matches and needed to win its next three remaining to qualify for the playoffs.

That seemed like a long shot. USA’s next three opponents - Canada, Switzerland and Great Britain - were among the top four teams in the world. After squeaking by Canada by two points, Team USA won against Switzerland and Great Britain.

The playoffs culminated with the USA winning a rematch against Canada by two points before beating Sweden in the gold medal match by three.

“It was kind of like a miracle within itself,” said John's aunt, Dee Humlicek, who works at Columbus Community Hospital. “We were all excited.”

Kelsey said curling always has a short bump in interest following the Olympics. It's one of the rare times the sport gets national attention. But after the most recent Games, curling has gained further notoriety, she added.

It's very popular in Minnesota, said Kelsey, who is a curler herself. It’s a sport at some high schools that students can take, she added.

Kelsey and John met because of curling. Back in 2013, the two were on competing college club teams at a national curling competition in Duluth, Minnesota. John's team won, and as is customary - the winning team bought the losing team’s drinks. While enjoying the camaraderie afterward, both groups started talking – including Kelsey and John – and the rest is history.

“They killed us when we played them,” Kelsey said, with a laugh. “… Later they bought us drinks. We stood around chatting and that’s how we met.”

John has been into the sport for over 20 years, first learning about it at 8-years-old. It’s been a family sport -his father and grandfather both curled.

“It was kind of customary to follow his dad and grandpa to the curling club,” Kelsey said. “He eventually started and joined leagues and went to curling camps.”

Kelsey said according to John’s mom, Cheri, the sport helped her son “come out of his shell.” Before then, he was quiet, introverted and more reserved. Although he’s still more on the quiet side, John has opened up more since he started curling, Kelsey added.

“He would travel to different events and camps,” she said. “He met a lot of different curlers and some of those are his best friends today.”

The curling team has started competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. On Wednesday, the defending gold medalists won a close 6-5 match over ROC (Russian Olympic Committee). The team will compete again on Thursday versus Sweden, a rematch of the 2018 finals.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

