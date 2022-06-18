Golf outing raises more than $150,000 for life-saving equipment

“Grateful” is the perfect word to describe our feelings about the success of our 19th annual Holing out Fore Health golf event.

Our event, which was on June 3 at Elks County Club, hosted 72 teams of doctors, contractors, business associates, Columbus residents, medical professionals and others. Most teams participated for fun, but a few took their golf game seriously. Ultimately, they were all there to support the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation, knowing every penny donated would benefit someone they know.

Each year, our golf committee begins planning this event in January. These outstanding committee members meet monthly to ensure they discuss every detail, and add creative new activities so golfers look forward to our event year after year.

This year, our event raised $153,134. The committee chose to buy a Storz pediatric and adult emergent airway scope and tray set for the surgery department. More than 3,000 people died in the United States each year because of an airway obstruction, so this set will save numerous lives.

We could not have achieved this success without the tremendous support we consistently receive from our sponsors for the hole prizes, raffle items and silent auction. This year, we had 40 prizes to give away, which was amazing for our participants.

Do you want to participate next year? Mark your calendar for June 2, 2023, and contact the foundation for more information on how to get involved.

Call the foundation at 402-562-3377, or email us at foundation@columbushosp.org.

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0