Golfing for Naevy: Benefit on Oct. 22 for local family

During development in pregnancy, infants normally have a small channel in their heart, more specifically their aorta. Very close to or sometimes after birth, the hole closes, allowing their heart to function normally.

Naevy Noelle Cave, born Sept. 14, was born with an aortic coarctation, however, and hers did not close correctly, according to her mother, Kelly Hodely.

"My pregnancy was normal, everything was good, tests were perfect. We had more than the normal number of ultrasounds in the beginning because they thought she might have had a heart condition," Hodely said.

A follow-up ultrasound, Hodely added, showed nothing abnormal, however, so they -- Hodely and Naevy's father Jordan Cave -- assumed everything would be fine. They had genetic testing done just to see what conditions she could have, including Down syndrome. The tests showed negative, but Naevy had a surprise for her parents when she was born.

"When she was born, we had no idea. It was a birth diagnosis. As you can imagine, it was kind of difficult, but we don't love her any less, obviously," Hodely said.

Shortly after birth, Naevy was having difficulty moving oxygenated blood from her heart, which raised some alarm. She was flown to Omaha, where she has undergone observation for quite some time.

"She was in heart failure and respiratory failure when we got there. We just got home yesterday, we were in the hospital for 35 days," Hodely said. "She's out of heart and respiratory failure, so she's good on that front."

Hodely and Jordan have been carefully attending to Naevy's medical condition since birth over a month ago and have been unable to work as a result. Jordan had initially planned on taking two days off work to help, Hodely said, but their plans changed quickly.

"He's worked two days out of the past 35 days, so 33 days of completely not working, and he works 12-hour shifts on the night shift and he makes more money than I do, so him not working has been stressful," Hodely said.

Seeing that need, Scott Cave, Naevy's grandfather, organized a golf benefit at the Elks Club to help the young couple alleviate some of the medical costs they have accrued. So far, he's had good responses.

"With them being gone and - I’m an avid golfer and member at Elks - I had to do something. I've had really good responses from all the businesses in my hometown of Silver Creek, from Newman Grove where Kelly's from and here in Columbus," Scott said.

Scott has already had 15 teams sign up, he said, so space is getting tight, but he hopes to fill all 18 team slots. The event is a four-man scramble with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be a split-the-pot and pin prizes. Any additional donations, he added, are welcome.

Since bringing Naevy home, Hodely said things have been going well, but they are keeping an eye on her before she has an EKG (echocardiogram) in two weeks. If there is still an opening, there is a procedure to close the hole and continue monitoring her heart.

"If the coarctation gets worse, there is another surgery to repair that," Hodely said. "She's doing really good though. She's tough."

For more information, registration or sponsorship, call Scott at 402-307-0499.