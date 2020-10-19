Gone, but not forgotten: Columbus mourns family lost in house fire

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have people here for anyone who is struggling,” he said, adding that he hopes parents will talk with their children about what happened and be there for them during this difficult time.

Fernando Lopez-Chavez Jr. had known Lars since the first or second grade.

“The way that I’ll always remember Lars is he was always just, he always had a different swagger to him, you know?” Lopez-Chavez said. “He wasn’t always a conformist. He didn’t sit there and try and do what everyone else was doing, he was always doing his own thing.

"I can honestly remember seeing him a couple of times walking around town with a big old cowboy hat on and was always just a good dude; he was always out to help people.”

It’s an especially heartbreaking incident as Lars had been through tough times in life and had worked toward overcoming those obstacles, he noted. Lopez-Chavez said he believes that the birth of Lars Jr. is what changed his life.

“He was a good soul, an old soul and a good soul,” Lopez-Chavez said, adding that the times he asked Lars for help, Lars said "yes" without any hesitation.

Stacey Faulkner, who knew Lars from seeing him around town, also saw him as a good person.