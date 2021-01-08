Gone, but not forgotten: Heritage holds Remembrance Ceremony

The challenges of 2020 proved to be difficult for everyone, including the older generation residing in assisted living facilities. They, for the most part, were unable to attend the funeral services of friends who passed, and the family members of those who did pass largely unable to see their loved ones.
To help residents find closure and deal with grief, The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St. in Columbus, held a Remembrance Ceremony Wednesday evening in the facility’s parking lot. Those invited to attend the socially-distanced event were Heritage residents, staff members, family members of those who passed away and the public.
“…We lost a great number of residents in 2020 – not from COVID, per se – just a large number of residents,” said Jami Kampschneider, executive director of the Columbus facility and regional health care specialist at Heritage Communities. “We lost 28 in 2020. In assisted living, that’s a huge number. Then we’ve had one so far that’s passed away in 2021.”
Kampschneider said the ceremony started with a sermon from Wendell Davis, a former pastor at United Methodist Church who resides at the Heritage with his wife. Susanne Koch, a dining services staff member, prepared a message, played and dedicated a piano piece to those whose lives were lost last year. The event concluded with luminaria bags.
“We lit those and allowed people that came to make their own luminaria bags for the family members that they had lost,” she said. “We walked outside and socially distanced and wore our masks, just celebrated the life and light that those who have passed away brought into our lives.”
The ongoing pandemic limited skilled nursing facilities in what its residents could do, such as attend funeral services. Many funeral services have also been canceled.
“It provided some closure,” Kampschneider said. “It was definitely good because none of our residents have been able to go out to their friends who passed away at Meridian Gardens and they haven’t been able to go out to any services if there was one.”
The Remembrance Ceremony helped Heritage staff members with grief as well.
“With everything that was going on in 2020, the staff never really had a chance to properly say goodbye or spend any time on the matter with things being so busy in the whole medical world; we didn’t really have a chance to stop and pause and this gave us the chance to do that,” she said. “It was really touching.
“I thought it was well-attended, and all of the families that came out and all of the residents seemed to really appreciate it and enjoy it.”
Kampschneider is hoping that with the COVID-19 vaccine, 2021 will turn out to be a better year. Staff and residents at the Heritage received the first dose on Christmas Eve; the second dose is expected Jan. 20.
She added that those considering a move to the Heritage can qualify to receive a COVID vaccine at the Jan. 20 clinic. Financial possession of the apartment will need to be completed by Jan. 18.
“We’re very much looking forward to getting our second vaccine and getting our people some protection here, hopefully,” Kampschneider said.
