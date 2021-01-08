Gone, but not forgotten: Heritage holds Remembrance Ceremony

The ongoing pandemic limited skilled nursing facilities in what its residents could do, such as attend funeral services. Many funeral services have also been canceled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It provided some closure,” Kampschneider said. “It was definitely good because none of our residents have been able to go out to their friends who passed away at Meridian Gardens and they haven’t been able to go out to any services if there was one.”

The Remembrance Ceremony helped Heritage staff members with grief as well.

“With everything that was going on in 2020, the staff never really had a chance to properly say goodbye or spend any time on the matter with things being so busy in the whole medical world; we didn’t really have a chance to stop and pause and this gave us the chance to do that,” she said. “It was really touching.

“I thought it was well-attended, and all of the families that came out and all of the residents seemed to really appreciate it and enjoy it.”

Kampschneider is hoping that with the COVID-19 vaccine, 2021 will turn out to be a better year. Staff and residents at the Heritage received the first dose on Christmas Eve; the second dose is expected Jan. 20.