Gone to the dogs: Chinese Shar-Pei national show held at Columbus Ramada

For the past week, people from outside of Nebraska have been converging in Columbus with one goal in mind – taking part in the 2022 Chinese Shar-Pei Club of America National Specialty Show.

Held from Sept. 11-16, the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center was the site of the week-long event. Columbus Ramada was chosen out of six other locations to hold the show.

“It's so much fun to walk around a corner and see a dog wag its tail at you and everything,” Ramada General Manager Sara Scheel said. “It's a wonderful group. I think we've been very fortunate to have them in-house with us this week.”

The show is held in different states each year. Scheel noted the Ramada is hoping to have them back in 2024.

“It's wonderful to see people take so much pride in their pets,” Scheel said, noting the past week has gone well.

“I feel like most of the guests that we had when we mentioned to them, you know, we do have pets in-house. They were like, Oh, I'm a dog person. They were all OK with it. I feel like we've received our other guests well. It's been good.”

The event’s judges, organizers and competitors came from all over.

Joy Lockery traveled from Wisconsin to compete in the show.

She said she’s owned dogs of the Shar-Pei breed for 15 years and has been taking part in competitions for about 12 years.

“This is our national so everyone brings their best that they have from home and that they bred and they're proud to show,” Lockery said.

Lockery noted what she enjoys about the shows.

“I think just showing people what you know, you and take as the breed standard and what you bring in to represent the breed, show it off,” she said.

Lockery and her dog placed second in the select (female) category.

Jan Kolnik of Pennsylvania said she’s been showing dogs for 26 years.

“I just got a dog one day and started doing it, through friends,” Kolnik said.

Kolnik noted the importance of getting your head in the game during competitions.

“It's just your mindset,” she said. “You get your dog all ready and you don't really think about it once you're in the ring; all you're concentrating on is your dog.”

Kolnik and her dog, Anna, received the award of merit. Kolnik noted that Anna has only been shown a few times so she’s still learning the ropes.

Vicki Seiler-Cushman was the judge of Friday’s show. She said she’s had dogs for 50 years but has served as a judge for seven.

“(It was a) beautiful entering,” Seiler-Cushman said of Friday’s show. “I'm very proud of the Chinese Shar-Pei breed and the breeders for bringing such nice dogs.”

She noted there are multiple factors she considers when judging.

“In a Shar-Pei I want to see a nice full muscle because they're supposed to have like a beasting nose,” Seiler-Cushman said. “I'm looking for just everything according to what the standard says, which is a nice back, a pretty shape. The tail is high set, pretty movements and just that asking for it personality.”