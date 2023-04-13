The story of everyone's favorite round-headed boy and his pet beagle has enamored readers across the world since Charles Schulz started drawing Charlie Brown and the gang in 1950. Now, 73 years later, Charlie will make his way to the stage at Central Community College - Columbus.

A varied show detailing the loves, laments and people's opinions of the titular character, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" was written by Clark Gesner in the 1960s, based off of the popular comic strip. The main character, Charlie Brown, is humble but well-meaning according to freshman Jonah Felix, who plays him in the production.

"He's just a sweetheart but everyone kind of bullies him a little bit, which I also enjoy, reacting to everyone, that's pretty fun," Felix said.

The production is a musical, which Felix added is one of his favorite parts. Stephanie Tschetter will direct the play and Jeff Kitson will direct the musical ensemble. The most memorable part, Felix said, is when Charlie Brown realizes he may just be, as the title says, a good man.

"There's a duet that me and Lucy do where Charlie Brown realizes that he's not so bad after all like everyone says he is," Felix said.

Lucy Van Pelt, played by sophomore Natalie Kuehl, is different from her typical sarcastic, slightly abrupt personality, which Kuehl said she enjoys being able to play. The whole production, she added, is a little bit different look at the Peanuts gang.

"I'm excited to portray Lucy in a way that people like instead of the little demeaning character she is in the show so I'm going to try to make her a likeable character, that's my main challenge," Kuehl said. "It's a story that everyone knows that's being retold in a different light."

All of the cast members had to be involved in choir and theater to qualify for the performance as it is a musical. Those playing characters auditioned and were essentially assigned their roles, Kuehl said. Some of the characters' interactions, like the aforementioned Charlie/Lucy duet, are told through song, which requires that choral experience.

Sophomore Brayden Rocha, who plays Snoopy the Beagle and World War I flying ace, said his character will also have a different personality in that he gets to interact with the audience throughout the performance. He even gets to sit on a large dog house on stage.

"I think my favorite part about Snoopy is being kind of the only person who's able to actually talk to the audience. With the comics it's usually silent bubbles and when he's by himself, it's him talking and breaking the fourth wall," Rocha said.

The show will run on April 13-15 at 7 p.m. each day and on April 16 at 2 p.m. Admission is $15 for non-students and $5 for students. Performances will be held at the Central Community College - Columbus Fine Arts Center.