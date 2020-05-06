Goodwill closed, but still accepting donations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Although the Goodwill store in Columbus is currently closed to shoppers, the donation drive-through is still open to people who want to drop off items.

Like it has for many businesses, this time has been difficult for the nonprofit organization.

The store, 4330 23rd St., closed on March 23 and officials are not sure when it will reopen.

On top of temporarily closing, Goodwill has also had to change its donation process to practice social distancing.

"As you can imagine, it has changed things dramatically for us," said Kim Buschkoetter, division chief of services at Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska. "We closed our stores on March 23. We were able to keep our donation drive-throughs open. People can still donate to the Columbus store as they always have in the past."

Donation hours have also be altered. The donation drive-through is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.