Goodwill closed, but still accepting donations

Although the Goodwill store in Columbus is currently closed to shoppers, the donation drive-through is still open to people who want to drop off items.
Like it has for many businesses, this time has been difficult for the nonprofit organization.
The store, 4330 23rd St., closed on March 23 and officials are not sure when it will reopen.
On top of temporarily closing, Goodwill has also had to change its donation process to practice social distancing.
"As you can imagine, it has changed things dramatically for us," said Kim Buschkoetter, division chief of services at Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska. "We closed our stores on March 23. We were able to keep our donation drive-throughs open. People can still donate to the Columbus store as they always have in the past."
Donation hours have also be altered. The donation drive-through is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
"With the donation drive-through, we’re implementing social distancing," Buschkoetter said. "If I drive up to donate, I’m going to stay in my car and the staff person will come up and take it out of my trunk or is a staff person isn’t right there at the door, I can just take my own stuff out of the car and put it into a cart or tote that’s outside the donation drive-thru area. We’re trying to keep that distance between the workers and the donors."
Although Goodwill is still accepting donations it has been slow going for the nonprofit.
Donations were down 21% from April 2019 to April 2020.
"That really hurts," Buschkoetter said. "Donations really drive the sales at the retail store and then the revenue from our retail stores helps support the services and programs that we provide. It all has a domino effect."
But, Goodwill is busy making plans for when it can open.
The store is trying to decide what safety measures need to be implemented when it reopens.
"What we’ve been working on right now is putting together our reopening guide," Buschkoetter said. "We're deciding what we’re going to do before we open, how we’re going to train the employees, how we’re going to take a look at the store and make sure employees and customers can shop and donate safely.
"Whatever that Directive Health Measure is in that particular town that’s what we’ll be following. We’re also talking about if we need to make sure everyone is wearing a mask and gloves and getting all those things finalized so when we are open we’re ready to implement all of that."
On top of donations being open for donations, Goodwill is still providing its services and programs to the community.
The nonprofit provides behavioral health services and employment and career services.
"A lot of times when people think of Goodwill they think about it’s a place to shop and donate," Buschkoetter said. "I always like to take the opportunity to remind people that Goodwill of Greater Nebraska exists because of the service we provide to people."
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
