Goos, Gubbels competing for state school board

He said his main goal behind his campaign for the statewide position is the emphasis on standardized testing.

“It hurts students and it hurts faculty,” Goos noted. “We get into an emphasis on arbitrary measures.”

Although he said he believes standardized tests can have benefits, such as setting accountability for educational practices, Goos noted the testing causes students, parents and teachers to put their focus on scores that may or may not matter.

“We (have got to) get back local control of our school districts,” he said, noting that this trickles back down into students causing the students to be seen as a group instead of individuals.

The other issue Goos has with standardized testing is that underperforming schools are penalized when the reason behind the low test scores may be out of the school’s control.

“The reason I’m so passionate about education is that it’s the great equalizer,” he said. “It levels the playing field.”

Goos said he believes that all students, regardless of socioeconomic status, should have the same access to education.

“We have to make sure all students receive the same level of high quality education,” he noted.