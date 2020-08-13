Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims NPPD Day during Columbus visit Wednesday

Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped by NPPD headquarters to proclaim Wednesday as Nebraska Public Power District Day.
He congratulated the Columbus-based public power utility on 50 years in business and said NPPD will be important as Nebraska gets growing again.
“Your customer-focused attention has been particularly important during the emergencies we’ve been experiencing. Last year, I know you all felt it here as well. We had the worst, most widespread natural disaster in our state’s history,” Ricketts said. “Your linesmen worked tirelessly to either maintain that power or to get it back and replaced as quickly as possible.”
This year, there’s been the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Again, NPPD stepped up to serve their customers. On March 20, (NPPD) said there will be no more disconnections because of people’s inability to pay their utility bills,” Ricketts said. “On April 13, you said we’re going to waive all the late fees for people who were paying their bills late, recognizing that many of your customers have been impacted economically.”
The company resumed normal bill collection Aug. 1, along with disconnections and late charges, according to an NPPD press release. Ricketts said the state needs to start getting back to work.
“The emergency really started back in March and since then the state has been working to recover. So Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country," Ricketts said.
Nebraska was the state least impacted by the pandemic, Ricketts said, and now that the state is recovering, it’s time to get back to a more normal life.
As the economy recovers, NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent said they want to make sure they’re able to work with customers that weren’t able to pay their bills for a few months.
“They’ve still got those bills there,” Kent said. “It’s important for us to be able to work with them and help them and provide them tools and resources if we can to be able to get their electric bills or energy bills back in order and it’s going to take some time.”
Part of that is starting up the process again, he noted. NPPD works with social agencies in the state and have a program called Pennies for Power, where donations are provided as a pool for customers to use who can’t pay their bills, he said.
“We want to make sure that those tools are available to help those out that really need help,” Kent said. “With the pandemic, a lot of people need help.”
Kent has been with the company for 30 years and it has “flown by.” But, he started his job as CEO in the middle of a pandemic.
“Columbus is the City of Power and Progress,” Kent said. “If you go back and look at the history of Columbus with public power, it’s long and deep. Loup Power District is one of the original public power (utilities)... and our predecessor Consumers Public Power District was based here in Columbus.”
Being part of the legacy and part of the community here is terrific, Kent noted.
Nebraska is one of 49 states with public power but Nebraska is almost entirely served by it, Ricketts said.
“NPPD serves 86 of our 93 counties, a third of our population, and we have the 15th lowest rates in the nation and well below the average rate in the nation,” Ricketts said. “It’s because of (NPPD’s) focus on the customer to deliver that, is the reason you all have been successful.”
NPPD is a great organization for the entire state, Ricketts added.
“The fact that it’s headquartered here in Columbus means that you have a great resource right within your own community that is also creating a lot of great-paying jobs,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
