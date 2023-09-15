District staff of Congressman Mike Flood will be hosting mobile office hours from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., in Columbus.

During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and other needs constituents might encounter.

Congressman Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C. Location and contact information for the permanent offices can be found at https://flood.house.gov.