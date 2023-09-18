Secretary of State Bob Evnen is encouraging Nebraskans to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

“Every vote matters, and every registered voter in Nebraska matters,” Evnen said in a press release. “It’s important to make your voice heard, and you can do that every election by casting your ballot. If you’re already a registered voter in Nebraska, thank you. Please take a moment today to make sure your registration information is current with our records.”

There are several convenient ways people can register to vote or check their voter registration:

• To check voter registration information online, visit ne.gov/go/votercheck.

• To register to vote online, visit nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration.

• To register to vote in-person, visit your county election office and fill out a paper form.

To be an eligible voter in Nebraska, a person:

• Must be a citizen of the United States

• Must be a resident of Nebraska

• Must be least 18 years old

• Cannot have been officially found to be mentally incompetent

People who have been convicted of a felony can vote if two years have passed since the completion of their sentence, including any parole time, for the felony.

As of September 2023, there are 1,226,164 registered voters in Nebraska. Voters can be registered with the Nebraska Republican Party, the Nebraska Democratic Party, the Nebraska Libertarian Party or the Legal Marijuana NOW Party. If a voter doesn’t want to register with a party, they can select “nonpartisan,” meaning they are not affiliated with any Nebraska political party. More voter registration statistics can be found at the Secretary of State’s website: sos.nebraska.gov.

National Voter Registration Day also is a reminder for people who are already registered voters to verify that their address and contact information is current. Updating registration information is important for anyone who has moved, anyone who has changed their name, anyone who wants to change their party affiliation or anyone who has had their voting rights restored since the last election.