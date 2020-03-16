Governor lowers public event limit to 10 people in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced public events and gatherings in Nebraska will be limited to 10 people or fewer following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control issued Monday.

The governor made the announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon shortly after he offered a message of assurance to Nebraskans on his monthly statewide radio call-in show.

Ricketts said businesses can stay open and the limit does not include grocery stores. In coming days, he said, restaurants may be limited to take-out service.

Child care centers are included in the 10-person limit

People may need to stay at home and work from home, the governor said.

In his radio broadcast, Ricketts said that while the challenge presented by the coronavirus represents "an unprecedented public health emergency," the fact is that "the vast majority of people will be fine."

About five percent of those infected by the virus will need to go to the hospital, he said, and only about one to percent will require ICU, or intensive care, treatment. And those will be older Nebraskans and people with underlying conditions, he said.

"I'm scared," a caller from Alliance named Judy told the governor. "I'm very concerned."

