Columbus Council Ward 4 up for election

“I do have a bachelor’s degree in political science in which I studied state and local politics and public administration, so I do have an idea of how our local government works,” Gonzalez said. “I would like to build upon my education. I’m not saying I’m not qualified but I’d like the opportunity to continue learning … about what I can do to make a difference in my community and maybe state-wide.”

Gonzalez said that she notices a group mentality in which members of a group, such as a board of directors, tend to agree with what everyone else is saying.

“I would make sure I’m making decisions of what I feel is best for my community, not for the entire group,” she said.

Lohr was also born and raised in Columbus. Not counting a 12-year stint during which he attended college and served in the military, he’s stayed in the area and is a former business owner.

“I’ve always felt public service, and I consider this to be public service, is a way to give back to the community,” Lohr said. “The community, Columbus, has been very good to us. We were in business for a long time, the business was successful and this is a way to give back to the community.”