County officials to rework budget

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the discovery of some discrepancies in its proposed budget, the Platte County Board of Supervisors plans to hold a special meeting to get the budget corrected and approved in time for the state’s deadline.

Supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. on Monday to adopt the corrected proposed property tax request and budget.

The deadline for the county to submit the budget is Sept. 20. Because that’s a Sunday, though, the due date is technically Monday, County Clerk Diane Pinger told the Telegram.

The finance committee met before the board's Tuesday morning meeting to go over the numbers with Pinger, who prepares the budget. Pinger and committee members said during Tuesday's board meeting that no issues were raised when they went over the budget together.

But, Board Chairman and District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl questioned why the tax levy is set to increase when property values went up and the county’s operating budget will decrease.

According to the budget hearing and summary that previously appeared in a classified advertisement of the Sept. 9 edition of the Telegram, total property value in the county has increased $200 million from last year and the county's operating budget is set to decrease by approximately $4.7 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0