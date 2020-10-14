NPPD race to be one-man show

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chlopek, who has been serving on the NPPD Board of Directors for 11 years, plans to continue to support management and keep rates at a steady pace.

“To keep the rates affordable and reliable, so they (customers) have reliable electricity and affordable rates,” he said.

Chlopek cited his extensive background in the public power industry as what makes him most qualified for the position.

“I’ve been in the electrical public power business for, probably, over 50-some years. I worked for Cornhusker Public Power for 41 years and I’ve been on the board for 11 years,” he said.

“I’m familiar with the nuclear part of it and the generation part – all of the generation part of public power.”

He also commented on his experience with operations.

“My background is in operations in public power so I’m very familiar with that. I know where they can cut cost and where they can keep (customer) costs where they’re supposed to be and where the expenses come from,” Chlopek said. “So that the ratepayers are aware of this and to make sure we’re very transparent, there are no hidden agendas with anything with the board and our company.”