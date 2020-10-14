NPPD race to be one-man show

Although there will be two names listed for the Nebraska Public Power District Subdivision 9 on the November ballot, only incumbent Jerry Chlopek will be proceeding with the election.
Subdivision 9 encompasses Platte, Butler, Colfax and Dodge counties.
Jeff Mulder had petitioned to run against Chlopek but announced in September that he is retracting his entrance into the race.
“Over the past month or so I have had concerns from my peers that there may be a conflict of interest with my current position. As (that) may or may not be, it has put me in an uncomfortable position in my primary job. I value my job as the promotions director at the Nebraska Concrete & Aggregates Association and will continue to promote energy-efficient buildings as well as supporting the concrete industries efforts to lower the carbon footprint as we have been successful at doing for over the last decade,” Mulder said, in an email dated Sept. 10.
Mulder told the Telegram Tuesday that he’s also had a death in his family which requires his attention and time.
“I may resurface further down the road,” Mulder said. “It just wasn’t a good time right now.”
Because the deadline for election filings has passed, Mulder will still be listed on the ballot.
Chlopek, who has been serving on the NPPD Board of Directors for 11 years, plans to continue to support management and keep rates at a steady pace.
“To keep the rates affordable and reliable, so they (customers) have reliable electricity and affordable rates,” he said.
Chlopek cited his extensive background in the public power industry as what makes him most qualified for the position.
“I’ve been in the electrical public power business for, probably, over 50-some years. I worked for Cornhusker Public Power for 41 years and I’ve been on the board for 11 years,” he said.
“I’m familiar with the nuclear part of it and the generation part – all of the generation part of public power.”
He also commented on his experience with operations.
“My background is in operations in public power so I’m very familiar with that. I know where they can cut cost and where they can keep (customer) costs where they’re supposed to be and where the expenses come from,” Chlopek said. “So that the ratepayers are aware of this and to make sure we’re very transparent, there are no hidden agendas with anything with the board and our company.”
Those wanting to request an early ballot can do so by contacting the Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-563-4908. Early ballots being mailed should be sent before Oct. 27, as recommended by the U.S. Post Office. The deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 23. Voters can complete early voting in the Election Commissioner’s Office before 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Those returning early ballots in person must do so by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
