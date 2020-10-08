Sales tax increase on Humphrey ballot

This November, Humphrey voters can decide on a half-percent sales tax increase, the funds of which would be used for the construction of a new community pool.
According to Humphrey Mayor Lonnie Weidner, the City’s current pool, 606 S. 5th St., is over 50 years old and needs upgrades. The pool did not open this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A pool study had been completed this year, which estimated the cost of a newly-constructed facility at about $3 million, Weidner said.
“It’s infrastructure for the community,” he said. "We got a lot of calls that people want a new pool. Our old pool was built in 1966, and it’s wore out. A swimming pool never makes any money for any community, but it’s a necessary piece of the community to have benefits for people here.”
Members of the Humphrey City Council approved in July to place a half-percent sales tax increase on the ballot for the November election.
Minutes from the City Council’s Aug. 17 state that, according to JEO Engineering, “The timeline would be 18 months after financing for the pool is secured. The cost of the new pool is estimated at $3.1 million. Actual construction will take nine months.”
During the Aug. 17 meeting, the pool study had been 90% complete, and a different site may be considered for the new pool.
At its Sept. 21 meeting, the finalized study had been presented to council members.
“No action will be taken until after the election and if the sales tax issue passes,” minutes from the Sept. 21 meeting state.
Weidner said if the ballot measure is approved, the sales tax increase would go into effect in the second quarter of 2021.
“It’s a tool that we’re using to be able to let us build a new pool and pay for it. Other than that, we don’t know how we would get a new pool,” Weidner said.
Those living outside the cities of Humphrey and Columbus, but within Platte County, will have the option to vote on being taxed $765,000 over three years for a library services contract. The services include a free membership to the Columbus Public Library and access to the Bookmobile, which delivers materials to rural residents.
If the measure is approved, Platte County would begin spending approximately $300,000 yearly on the contract.
Additionally, City of Columbus residents will cast their vote on a $10-million bond for the construction of a new community building, which would be funded by existing monies generated from a half-percent sales tax.
The building would include the Columbus Public Library, children’s museum, art gallery, community room and City Hall.
“In the long run, this is going to be a huge savings, to combine all of these entities into one structure. Putting it downtown, continue to bring people into the downtown for different activities,” Library Director Karen Connell told the Telegram in August. “This also creates additional parking downtown as well, which benefits everyone.”
The general election is Nov. 3. The deadline to request an early ballot is Oct. 23. For more information, call the Platte County Election Commissioners Office at 402-563-4908.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
