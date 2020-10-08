Sales tax increase on Humphrey ballot

This November, Humphrey voters can decide on a half-percent sales tax increase, the funds of which would be used for the construction of a new community pool.

According to Humphrey Mayor Lonnie Weidner, the City’s current pool, 606 S. 5th St., is over 50 years old and needs upgrades. The pool did not open this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A pool study had been completed this year, which estimated the cost of a newly-constructed facility at about $3 million, Weidner said.

“It’s infrastructure for the community,” he said. "We got a lot of calls that people want a new pool. Our old pool was built in 1966, and it’s wore out. A swimming pool never makes any money for any community, but it’s a necessary piece of the community to have benefits for people here.”

Members of the Humphrey City Council approved in July to place a half-percent sales tax increase on the ballot for the November election.

Minutes from the City Council’s Aug. 17 state that, according to JEO Engineering, “The timeline would be 18 months after financing for the pool is secured. The cost of the new pool is estimated at $3.1 million. Actual construction will take nine months.”