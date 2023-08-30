For the Rev. Aaron Hannemann, his duties as a counselor and as a pastor go hand in hand.

Starting in September, he'll do both in Columbus and Schuyler, respectively. He got the idea to get into the family business of counseling after a conversation with his brother.

"I was listening to my brother tell stories about people he'd minister to who'd never darken the doors of a church, but would go see a counselor," Hannemann said. "I was like 'if I'd really like to connect people to Jesus maybe that's where I need to be.'"

Hannemann will take on the role of head pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Schuyler, following a long period of partnerships, borrowing pastors and searching.

"Names get passed around. They do interviews, issue a call to the pastor and the pastor decides whether God is calling them to stay or go to the church that’s calling," Hannemann said.

Hannemann, a native of Lincoln with family in Norfolk and a good amount of sports experience with Columbus and Schuyler area teams, hopes to bring a little bit of support for the Spanish-speaking population of Schuyler with his linguistic skills.

"I studied Spanish throughout high school and college and spent a semester in Guatemala doing translation work. I always imagined myself doing some Hispanic ministry and haven't really gotten the opportunity until now," Hannemann said.

He hopes this not only caters to the people at Trinity Lutheran, but brings in new members.

David Johnson, chair of Trinity Lutheran Church, said the church is excited to have a new pastor after all their searching and trying to broker partnerships with other churches.

Originally, Hannemann was pointed toward joining 1C-The Sanctuary church, but things didn't work out that way. In September, he starts at GracePoint Counseling in Columbus and Trinity Lutheran in Schuyler, and he has quite a bit of experience behind him in both fields.

"I have a master's of art in clinical mental health counseling from Concordia University in Irvine, California," Hannemann said. "I plan to be able to provide mental health practice. I'll be able to work with all sorts of people, couples, individuals, families, be able to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, those sort of things."

Hannemann said the counseling service will be based out of the Immanuel Family Life Center and that, having seen his father and brother do it for years, he's excited to bring the service to Columbus. Counseling, he noted, is not just for members of the church or of any church in particular, it's for those who need help.

"We're not officially tied with the (Missouri) synod. We work across denominations and with people who don't go to church," Hannemann said. "My dad and brother started about 10 years ago. They're both pastors and mental health practitioners. I'm kind of following along in their footsteps and am going to be part of that expansion into Columbus," Hannemann said.