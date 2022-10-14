Grand opening held for Powerhouse Trail

The City of Columbus’ goal to connect all of the trails in town became one step closer to reality on Thursday during a grand opening for the new Powerhouse Trail.

The nearly 1-mile long concrete paved trail is located between the south bank of the Lost Creek flood control and the north side of Lost Creek Parkway from Wilderness Road to 33rd Avenue. It provides a connection to the Columbus High School, Columbus Community Hospital and Sunset Park area to the trail system north of Columbus around Lake Babcock, Lake North and Loup Power Park and Campground.

“These trails, as most of you here know, have become extremely popular in our community,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said during the grand opening/ribbon cutting. “They're used every day. Everywhere you look in town where we have trails, any time of the day, there's somebody on them, walking and running.”

Bulkley noted a recent parks and recreation department survey that asked Columbus community members what they wanted to see.

“What were those things that really make people excited and make them enjoy their community?” Bulkley said.

Trails were listed as a need in the survey, he added.

“We're looking forward to where you'll be able to go from one end of town to the other, completely utilizing the trails,” Bulkley said. “We know it's important for the health of our community, the recreation in our community. Again, it's something people want.”

Bulkley noted the first phase of the Powerhouse Trail could not have happened without the collaboration of many people from different entities.

“CART, the Columbus Area Recreational Trails group, Lower Loup NRD and the Nebraska Game and Parks for their help in funding this broad project. I want to thank Rick Bogus and our engineering department. They drew up the plans and they oversaw this project. And finally, I'd like to thank Diamond construction for constructing the project,” Bulkley said. “All those people helped make this come together and make it an asset for our community.”

Dave Scharff, treasurer of CART, added the group committed to the project three years ago.

“We did make a pretty substantial contribution,” Scharff said. “I'd like to say a lot of people that have been in CART in the past did a lot to come up with those funds. I'm just glad to be here today and I'm glad to see this trail.”

The project – which had a cost of around $500,000 – was funded by a grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission with funding also coming from the City of Columbus, Lower Loup NRD and CART.

The second phase of the project would be located along the Lost Creek Flood Control/Lost Creek Parkway from Wilderness Road to Third Avenue.

In the foreseeable future, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has been working towards replacing the U.S. Highway 30 Bridge that extends over the Loup River.

Bulkley said at the Powerhouse Trail grand opening that there will eventually be a trail on the new bridge. When the bridge is completed in a few years, a trail will connect the north side and the south side of the Loup, he added.

“That's pretty awesome because you've never had that,” Bulkley said.