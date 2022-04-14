Grass fire at ADM Animal Nutrition

Tuesday at 5 p.m., a small grass fire broke out behind the ADM Animal Nutrition facility at 2174 E. 59th Ave. in Columbus.

A spokesperson for ADM said the small fire was kept to a grassy area adjacent to the mill.

"We appreciate the fast response and assistance from the Columbus Fire Department to quickly contain and extinguish the fire," they added.

The fire was extinguished within minutes, according to Columbus Fire Department Chief Ryan Gray.

“No buildings were damaged or anything. It was contained to the grass,” Gray said.

There was no indication as to what caused the fire. Gray said the dry and windy weather may have played a factor.

"It's just been dry and windy. That might have had something to do with it," Gray said.

