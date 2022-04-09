Gray's pursuit of becoming firefighter in high school lands him fire chief position in Columbus

When Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray first rode on a fire engine at the age of 16, he said he knew at that moment he wanted to become a firefighter.

Gray had other plans after high school before then. But after that experience with the volunteer department back in his home state of Virginia, he hasn’t thought twice about his career choice.

“It was because of a friend. He was trying to push me to become a firefighter,” Gray said. “I had every intention to join the military but I ran that first call on the fire engine and I was hooked. From that point on, I made it a goal to get a job and pursue that career. Once I got into it, I realized I had bigger aspirations and wanted to move up the chain.”

Gray has started his duties at the Columbus Fire Department (CFD) at the end of last month. He said he’s enjoyed learning about the department and community so far.

“It’s been pretty good,” Gray said. “Everyone’s been pretty receptive and welcoming and has offered words of support and encouragement. It’s been good all the way across through the hiring process to all the way now. It’s been a pleasant experience.”

Gray is coming to the CFD with 16 years of fire service in both career and volunteer roles. He began in 2005 with the Driver Volunteer Fire Department, serving as fire lieutenant. He later joined the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department in 2012 where he was the deputy fire chief.

Since 2008, Gray has been with the City of Portsmouth in Virginia, serving as fire lieutenant.

Before then, Gray graduated from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, where he received his associate degree in fire science and bachelor’s degree in fire administration. He continued his studies at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, where he earned his master’s degree in organizational leadership/concentration in fire/rescue executive leadership.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said Gray stood out as he has spent time in both paid and volunteer positions.

“We were obviously missing leadership since the departure of Chief (Dan) Miller,” Bulkley said. “We had some good temporary service by our lieutenants – Kyle Lingenfelter, specifically – but a department like this needs a leader on a daily basis. So it’s great to have Ryan on board.”

Gray moved - in part - to Columbus as his wife has ties to the area. She has a few relatives that live in town, as well as on the outskirts, Gray said. He also has family in Ashland.

Career-wise, Gray said he’s been looking at opportunities for a few years to become a fire chief and grow more within the field. The Columbus vacant fire chief position filled those checkboxes, he added.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity not only for me professionally but to give my wife the opportunity to spend some time with her family,” Gray said. “My children can also spend time with her family because back home it was always with my family.”

Gray added he’s always envisioned retiring in the Midwest one day and the job allows him to do so whenever he desires.

Bulkley said one of the aspects of Gray that stood out was that he had family connections to the area.

“That’s always a plus,” Bulkley said. “Having that will make him feel more comfortable being here because you want the family to be comfortable, not just the individual.”

Gray said he wants to assure Columbus residents that he is here so that the CFD can provide the best possible service to the community.

“I want to be inclusive of all of our members: career and volunteer,” he said. “I want to ensure we’re doing our part as a department to provide to our volunteers to help with recruitment and retention. But for our career staff as well I want to ensure they’re receiving the training and staffing and the things that they need. At the end of the day, it’s about the service that we provide to the community. It doesn’t matter to me whether you’re getting a paycheck or not. I want everyone to be the same and be on one team and provide that service.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.