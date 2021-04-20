Great example of inspiring change

The group then learned about their places by considering some interesting local data that could be used to inform grant-making. For example, while overall county population declined last decade, did you know that Butler County saw a 10% increase in 15- to 24-year-olds during that time? Or that average weekly wages in the County have doubled since 2001?

Finally, the committee went to work, using this knowledge and their own discussion to inform goal-setting in four areas that NCF has learned are critical to success. The BCAFF is going to pursue these goals:

 Grow our Unrestricted Endowment and Build Donor Relationships (their goal is a $4-million endowment in three years!)

 Complete a Strategic Plan for Communications

 Cultivate and Grow Leadership of BCAFF

 Move toward proactive, impactful grantmaking with community partners

Starting in May, the committee will begin fleshing out these goals with action items. From what we’ve already heard in their discussions, I can guarantee they will take action to achieve these goals in the near term.