Great Western Bank, First Interstate Bank to merge

“Throughout our many years of ownership, we have prided ourselves on the ability to stay true to our values and roots while simultaneously adapting, innovating, and responding to the unique needs of our clients and communities,” said Jim Scott, director of the board for FIBK and son of First Interstate’s founders, Homer Scott Sr. and Mildred Scott. “This combination is an extension of our legacy in the region where our family’s roots began. It increases the bank’s community commitment while expanding our brand of community banking.”

The Scott family will remain significant shareholders in FIBK and family members will continue to serve in board positions post-transaction.

To punctuate the milestone moment for the company and to celebrate the Scott family’s legacy, as part this transaction, FIBK will gift over $20 million to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation.