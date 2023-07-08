Applegate Greenfiber recently announced the discontinuation of its community paper recycling program, leaving limited recycling options in Columbus.

People were able to drop off paper, magazines, broken down cardboard and newspapers at Greenfiber bins in town.

Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) Vanessa Oceguera said she’s been told that all of Greenfiber’s bins will be removed by the end of July. The company shared the news last week, which impacts all service areas.

“The cost of the collection program isn’t sustainable due to rising transportation costs and changes in the type of recycled material collected in the program,” said a post on the Applegate Green Fiber Paper Recycling Program Facebook page. “The shift in fiber streams was exasperated by COVID and new purchasing patterns resulting in significant changes to our feedstock and product impacts. The result of this shift has resulted in substantially higher transportation costs and other challenges to the program overall.”

This leaves a hole locally in terms of recycling, Oceguera said.

“With the Greenfiber bins being in our community we had an outlet for those products, but now there's not going to be an option,” Oceguera said. “The only options are the curbside recycling program from Ace Sanitation. They will still take paper products and whatnot but there is a fee for that service. Otherwise, individuals can accumulate a good quantity of product and then take it to the Colfax County Recycling Facility when they're open.”

Oceguera added that the City of Columbus, along with KCB, is in the process of trying to find a solution. Since the announcement was sudden, nothing is in place yet.

In other KCB news, a scrap tire collection is being held at US 30 Speedway, 23500 Highway 30 in Columbus.

People can drop off their tires and tire products made of rubber at that location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from noon to 3 p.m. on July 9. No rims will be accepted.

Oceguera said they allot 250 tons and usually see over 300 people during the scrap tire collections.

“It's just a good way to get rid of tires that may be laying around, or they were maybe left on your property illegally dumped, for free,” Oceguera said.

She added that old tires can pose a health concern as they tend to be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which can transmit West Nile virus.

“We've had a lot of heavy rain frequently and lately, so that’s another reason to kind of get them out of your area and/or your property before it gets hot,” she said.

Tires can also be a hazard following traffic incidents.

“Let's say a tire blows out on the side of the roadway or something and you're left with chunks,” Oceguera said. “There are motorcycles on the roads. And so sometimes at night, you're not able to see that. It could pose a safety issue for drivers as well. So it's (scrap tire collection) a great opportunity to get rid of them for that reason.”