Grit needed for life, conservation and Cornhuskers

Last Saturday night when the Huskers were ahead of MSU 20-13 in the fourth quarter I had this feeling we were finally turning the corner on how to win the close games with quality opponents. Then the unthinkable happens and we punt to a guy that was untouched on his way back to our end zone and was mortified. This team has virtually found every way to lose a game and then some.
The silver lining may be in life, when that much adversity strikes many people quit and roll over, however, some continue the fight and end up getting to where they want to be and beyond because of this intangible character called grit.
Even with glaring errors and inconsistencies, this Husker team seems to have some resolve others have not. I guess we will see if Husker football tradition will transcend into this very challenged team. Holding our breath and ending a game with flat disappointment has not been much fun for Coach Frost or his loyal Husker fans the last several years.
Conservation needs courage as well. As we conduct plant inventories and delineations, it is apparent to us many unusual or rare plants are starting to disappear. Only a few species are commonly seen and more and more of them are non-native. This becomes disheartening when you know it can be better. Approximately one-third of North America’s native flora is considered vulnerable to extinction. Among these thousands of plants, hundreds of them are exceedingly rare and urgently need protection to avoid extinction.
Efforts to identify and evaluate the extinction risks and conservation status of single site endemics, (plants that are known from only one site or restricted to an extremely small geographic area). Understanding the current state of threatened plants builds a strong foundation for conservation work that is needed in all 50 states. Man’s ability to harmonize can’t keep up with human quest for urban and population expansion. Preventing extinction is a complex effort that requires vast expertise and resources. Finding people who care is another issue.
It takes grit just to stomach the politics surrounding so many resource issues. One only has to look at why the Forest Service and the State Fire agency in California are having turf wars on using new technologies that are underutilized. Oh by the way, while some of the worst fires ever in the state are burning up their pine, fir and spruce giants, while they are positioning.
In life, you begin to realize how brutal and uncaring the world really is. You also realize you have to calculate and strategize your efforts and even when you do there are no guarantees for your desired success. But without it, chances are even less. Maybe grit is just hard to define, but I sure feel better knowing I have it. It sure seems like it makes a more positive difference in most outcomes.
I grew up in the 1970’s and realize now Cornhusker success is non-negotiable. I am sure most therapists can’t describe what we are going through as die-hard Husker fans (or maybe we have been too spoiled). Grit masters going forward will hopefully find the answers to post-COVID lethargy, apathy, and in-stability, broken conservation approaches and a lot more “W’s” for Big Red who hasn’t been so big lately. All this adds up to a good reason to be hunting and fishing more…
