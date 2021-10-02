Grit needed for life, conservation and Cornhuskers

Efforts to identify and evaluate the extinction risks and conservation status of single site endemics, (plants that are known from only one site or restricted to an extremely small geographic area). Understanding the current state of threatened plants builds a strong foundation for conservation work that is needed in all 50 states. Man’s ability to harmonize can’t keep up with human quest for urban and population expansion. Preventing extinction is a complex effort that requires vast expertise and resources. Finding people who care is another issue.

It takes grit just to stomach the politics surrounding so many resource issues. One only has to look at why the Forest Service and the State Fire agency in California are having turf wars on using new technologies that are underutilized. Oh by the way, while some of the worst fires ever in the state are burning up their pine, fir and spruce giants, while they are positioning.

In life, you begin to realize how brutal and uncaring the world really is. You also realize you have to calculate and strategize your efforts and even when you do there are no guarantees for your desired success. But without it, chances are even less. Maybe grit is just hard to define, but I sure feel better knowing I have it. It sure seems like it makes a more positive difference in most outcomes.