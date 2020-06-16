Grocery Order and Home Delivery Service Ending
View Comments

Grocery Order and Home Delivery Service Ending

{{featured_button_text}}

Over the past few months while several City of Columbus facilities and services have been closed due to COVID-19, the City developed a grocery order and home delivery program with Hy-Vee to assist vulnerable individuals with grocery shopping.

Now as our facilities are beginning to re-open, City staff will be returning to their normal duties, and we will soon be discontinuing this grocery delivery service. The last day that City staff will take orders will be Friday, June 26, for final delivery on June 27. This service has helped to meet a pressing need during these challenging times, and we thank HyVee for their assistance with this program.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Peaceful Protest in Columbus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News