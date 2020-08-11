Group holds party for Lakeview grad whose parents died

Following the loss of one Lakeview graduate’s parents, a group of community members came together to put on a celebration Saturday evening for Adam Nelson’s achievements.
Nelson, an 18-year-old just shy of his next birthday, has had a difficult time throughout the past two years as he lost both of his parents, Christine and Kirk.
Kirk, a former pilot, suffered from a stroke and then four years later a series of aortic aneurysms, which led to his death on Dec. 17, 2018. Christine, a former employee at Lakeview Community Schools, started experiencing liver failure and had a transplant three years before her death. About four months before her death on June 16, 2019, she was diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer.
“I’ve been living with several different families to finish high school,” Nelson said. "It’s been a tough time.”
Nelson has been successful throughout his time at Lakeview High School, having been heavily involved in band as a percussionist as well as speech team and cross country.
Jeff Mullinix learned about Nelson's situation when he was watching Lakeview’s commencement and asked about an unfamiliar face standing near his daughter, Easlyn, who also graduated this year.
Easlyn then told her father about Nelson’s situation. Mullinix later texted a group of friends about possibly helping celebrate Nelson’s achievement. All those involved in setting up a party replied within five minutes that they were in.
“She gave me Adam’s number and I called him up and asked,” Mullinix said.
Nelson was especially touched when learning that they wanted to hold a celebration for him.
“He said, ‘That would mean the world to me,’” Mullinix said.
Held at Henry on 11th, 2523 11th St. in Columbus, on Saturday, Nelson handled the guest list while Mullinix and others took care of food, decorations and securing the venue hall. Owner Jeff Gokie donated the use of Henry’s for the party.
“Jeff (Mullinix) told me, ‘Hey, we got to do something,’” Russ Strehle said.
Strehle noted that as a parent himself if his children were to ever be facing the same situation as Nelson, he would hope that the community would step up as well.
“As a parent, I would hope something like this could take place for my children,” Strehle said. “As a society, we’re all in this together. It doesn’t matter that I don’t know him.”
Others assisting in the planning were Laura Morse, Dann Smith, Ken Robinson, Chad Kucera and Lowell Jepson.
Mullinix and his group of friends have also pitched in to help other causes, such as providing meals to local law enforcement and volunteer first responders.
But, according to Mullinix, gaining publicity for their efforts in lending a hand to others isn’t the goal – it’s about helping those in need.
“It’s just what we do,” Mullinix said.
Nelson plans on attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney to study psychology and music. He has a special interest in music therapy. His brother, Hayden, will also be attending UNK.
Despite his struggles, Nelson will be able to look back on his high school graduation with appreciation.
“I’m so grateful and thankful, really,” Nelson said. “It was definitely a big weight off of my shoulders.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
