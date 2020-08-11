Group holds party for Lakeview grad whose parents died

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the loss of one Lakeview graduate’s parents, a group of community members came together to put on a celebration Saturday evening for Adam Nelson’s achievements.

Nelson, an 18-year-old just shy of his next birthday, has had a difficult time throughout the past two years as he lost both of his parents, Christine and Kirk.

Kirk, a former pilot, suffered from a stroke and then four years later a series of aortic aneurysms, which led to his death on Dec. 17, 2018. Christine, a former employee at Lakeview Community Schools, started experiencing liver failure and had a transplant three years before her death. About four months before her death on June 16, 2019, she was diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer.

“I’ve been living with several different families to finish high school,” Nelson said. "It’s been a tough time.”

Nelson has been successful throughout his time at Lakeview High School, having been heavily involved in band as a percussionist as well as speech team and cross country.

Jeff Mullinix learned about Nelson's situation when he was watching Lakeview’s commencement and asked about an unfamiliar face standing near his daughter, Easlyn, who also graduated this year.