Growing away: CVB to relocate from chamber building

Until recently, the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce shared the building at 753 33rd Ave. and coexisted, supporting each other in their endeavors.

As of late, however, both organizations have grown significantly and have plans to continue growing which will allow both the chamber and the CVB to have a bigger impact on Columbus and Platte County.

The CVB and the chamber worked together to brainstorm solutions and make the current space a viable option, however, ultimately, decided it was best to relocate the visitors bureau to accommodate future plans.

According to CVB Director Katy McNeil, this is a good thing for both organizations. As the CVB has been a one-person operation for 20 years, space hadn't been an issue in the current building.

"It’s a good problem to have, both organizations are growing. The long and the short of it is the chamber building just isn’t big enough. We'll continue to work together on a number of committees with the chamber, so it’s a good split," McNeil said.

Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said something similar, in that this allows both organizations the opportunity for growth.

"With both organizations continuing to grow, the CVB’s move downtown frees up additional space for the Chamber to grow in our existing building that we paid off last November," Brunswick said. "The space will allow for growth in the chamber’s marketing, workforce initiatives and innovative partnerships."

The CVB looked at relocation possibilities and ultimately decided on the Columbus Innovation Center, moving them closer to some of Platte County's historical attractions and to the new upcoming community building.

"The rent was cheaper than what we currently pay for double the square-footage, additional storage, use of a 300-person event space and flexibility to possibly provide some weekend hours as well for the visitors bureau while continuing visitor services," McNeil said.

Located at 1365 24th Ave., the upcoming business/pleasure facility will host the CVB if and until they decide to move to a different space. The possibility of weekend hours is something McNeil has been considering for some time, but in the chamber building would have been costly.

"That’s kind of been a pipe dream of mine. Many of our visitors are coming in on the weekends so why not be available to them outside of phone calls or text message if they want to stop in and grab some brochures?" McNeil said.

Scott Mueller, manager of the upcoming facility, said the innovation center will feature other organizations and businesses as well as a patio area and pickleball court, with other improvements possible in the future.

"The objective is to combine different businesses together that offer the ability to have shared work environments, connectivity between people, social, arts and entertainment uses," Mueller said.

McNeil and Mueller indicated the building should be finished with renovation soon, and the CVB should be able to move in by October. The move is not permanent, McNeil said, but the CVB can stay there until they find a new facility.

"It'll just be a great place to gain some traction and bring some more traffic to the 14th Street area," McNeil said. "We are definitely looking forward to continuing our current partnerships and building future ones as we continue to grow our community and the surrounding area into something good."

McNeil expressed that the CVB is grateful to the innovation center for allowing them the space and that this is the beginning of a good thing for the community.

"We are thankful for Scott and the Columbus Innovation Center for allowing us to be a partner in their new space and look forward to helping continue to make Platte County a destination," McNeil said.