Faithful aging, according to Missy Buchanan, a Texan who speaks on the subject regularly, is a neglected topic that she believes needs to come to the forefront of the faith community.

"People are living longer thanks to medical science, but we need to optimize the quality of late life by using late years in meaningful ways," Buchanan said. "So many people refuse to talk about issues of aging. They think it is depressing, yet aging is something we do from the moment we take our first breath."

Buchanan's message, which has traveled across the United States through talks and shows such as "Good Morning America," and even to other countries, is two-fold, she said.

"First, I want older adults and their families and friends to come away being reminded of their divine purpose. We all have purpose as long as we have breath. Many older adults mistakenly believe that once they are unable to do things they once did because of physical limitations, their purpose vanishes," Buchanan said.

That, Buchanan said, is not in God's plan for people. Rather, she believes the second part of her message, a challenge to older people to grow into their age, is the other half of the faithful aging coin.

"I want older adults to learn how to joyfully adapt to life's transitions by finding ways to grow, learn and serve others instead of growing prickly or self-centered," Buchanan said.

Martha Davidson from First United Methodist Church first brought Buchanan's message to the area by having a group of women at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens assisted living facility read Buchanan's book in their weekly ecumenical (interdenominational) Bible study group.

"We've been reading from one of her books and I just thought it would be neat if these ladies could meet her," Davidson said. "I sent her an email and she said 'yeah, I can come' and we decided on this Saturday after Easter."

Davidson said Buchanan's positive approach to aging and how to handle it effectively through one's faith is exciting to bring to the church, group and community at large.

"I'm excited because she speaks positively about aging, about making your best effort in the final phases of life, not feeling sad but feeling uplifted," Davidson said.

The Rev. Cyndi Stewart, lead pastor at First United, said she is personally excited about Buchanan's visit because of how energetic and passionate she is about her topic of expertise.

"I just feel like she's going to help remind us how to live our best life now, I'm always excited about having those conversations about how important it is to live well," Stewart said.

Buchanan said that in her many places she has spoken, including Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, Scotland, South Africa and now for the first time, Nebraska, she has seen that aging is consistent, no matter where it is experienced or by whom.

"Other than differences in economic resources, the challenges of aging are almost universal. It is a season of compounded losses -- loss of loved ones, loss of home and belongings, loss of independence, loss of purpose and identity, etc.," Buchanan said. " I believe the church has an important role in helping families prepare for the journey."

The event will be held at First United Methodist Church on April 15 from 9-11 a.m. Registration costs $20 and can be made by contacting the church at 402-564-8463 leading up to the event.