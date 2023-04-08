Country Lane Gardens, located at 5132 Eighth St. E, lives up to its name. Situated at the end of a gravel road, the family farming operation was built on a dream.

Annette and Dan Hellbusch started the business in 2014 based on Annette's aspiration to run a garden business after her success at doing it recreationally.

"It's a dream my wife always had. We always had a huge garden, then we actually started out doing CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) where they'd come out and get their vegetables," Dan said.

From there, they built a greenhouse, just shy of 40x100 feet, that would become the foundation of the flower and vegetable operation they have today.

"My wife always wanted to do flowers, so we jumped into it, tried it and it took off," Dan said. "We gave up the vegetables and went full-fledged into the flowers. This is year nine, it's kind of been a family operation."

After Annette's passing in November 2022, Dan, their son Cody and Cody's wife Macey continue to run the operation. With Mother's Day approaching, Dan and Cody said, they've been pretty busy in the flower area.

"We always say we start Mother's Day weekend but we're actually moving about two weeks before Mother's Day weekend then we're pretty well swamped until mid-June," Dan said.

One unique thing they do at Country Lane Gardens, Cody said, is their BYOP (Bring Your Own Pot) system where customers bring a pot they want set up, greenhouse and garden workers will ask where it's going and what it needs, and they set everything up for the customer to take it home with them. Cody said that in the one-week window they usually allot for this activity, they've gotten 50-75 orders at a time, with potential for more as time goes on.

"We just tried doing that so, they come out here, make the mess, bring the kids out and we can give them some reassurance on helping pick out plants, what’s going to look good, do good, whether they're putting them on the west side, east side, full sun or shade," Cody said.

In recent months, the family has been working on another greenhouse, one for cut flowers and plants rooted in the ground itself. For the structure, Dan said, they had to raise the ground a substantial amount.

"We have two gardens to the East, my wife was always running back and forth, we wanted to centralize everything here," Dan said. "We actually raised it about four feet, did that last summer. Hopefully we can get back into vegetables in one of them."

As for the future, Cody and Macey said they thing cut flowers and more hands-on experiences for customers, like "you-pick" options for some things.

"I'd say the work-toward goal would probably be more of the cut flowers and pick-your-own-flower type of thing," Macey said. "That's what she was working toward."

Codey added that with the produce they do grow, they want to grow food people can pick and eat themselves and know who and where it came from.

"We would get a flower farm going so people can come out and do a you-pick, even like strawberries because we have strawberries, asparagus, everything and we just run out of time," Cody said. "I think agri-tourism is what you have to focus on, give them a place to come out to."

In addition to the flowers, plants and produce they grow, Cody said, they also raise chickens and sell eggs, some to local stores like Hy-Vee and Super Saver, some to stores out in Omaha.

"We want to raise food people can actually eat, that's kind of our goal," Cody said. "We just have to have a place for vegetables. Think of a grocery store, that's kind of what we're working toward."