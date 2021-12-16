Gruetli United Church of Christ prepares for live nativity drive-in pageant

With Christmas just a little over a week away, Gruetli United Church of Christ members hope an upcoming event will help remind residents about why the holiday is celebrated.

Gruetli – a part of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Columbus – will host “He is the Light of the World,” a short live nativity drive-in pageant at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 35504 197th St. The church is in a rural area between neighboring communities Monroe and Duncan.

“Hopefully, it’ll be a touching experience and touch their hearts and bring the reason of Christmas to them,” said Rita Trofholz – who along with Karen Klink – is the co-chair of the event. “… He is the light of the world and Christ is the reason for Christmas.”

Around a dozen helpers will be in the nativity scene which will include real animals like sheep and goats. It’s the first time that such an event has been held at the church, Trofholz said.

“It’s the first year for it but I think we have a perfect venue for it out in the little country church,” she said. “There’s some area where we can be creative with. We wanted to share our talent and our faith with the community. Hopefully, we’ll give them a little Christmas spirit.”

Gruetli United Church of Christ Pastor Adam Lassen said the pageants will last about 15 minutes each. He added he wants visitors to “see the Christmas story through different eyes.”

“We come to the table with preconceived notices but sometimes we miss the message … thinking it’s one thing,” Lassen said.

He added he hopes folks can also get a sense of community – in a safe environment - through the pageant.

“Perhaps it will allow some people who are celebrating with their families to go out and have something to do that evening,” Lassen said.

Trofholz said part of the reason why the event will be a drive-in is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But also the church is out in the country which can help someone feel closer to God, she added.

“Our church likes to do community outreach,” Trofholz said. “We think it’s something that needs to be done in the area, not just in our area but everywhere. This is something that we can do for the community. Hopefully, we can make their Christmas more enjoyable and more spiritual.”

It isn’t the first time the church will have a drive-in portion. Last year, the church offered drive-in services during the pandemic, Trofholz said.

Additionally, Gruetli will have its Christmas Eve service – which begins at 10 a.m. – in a drive-in setting, Trofholz said.

For more information about the church or pageant, call Gruetli at 402-564-8862.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

