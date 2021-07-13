Guardians of the Children holding second annual car and bike show

He added the show is also an avenue to spread awareness of child abuse and how it can be prevented.

Heartland Chapter President Ed Bogue and Renfro both said the group had a strong turnout at the inaugural show last year as they had more than 100 bikes and cars at the event.

“We had a really good showing of cars and people really enjoyed it,” Bogue said.

Renfro said he expects even more motorcycles and automobiles will be at the upcoming show.

The trophies that will be handed out to any potential winner aren’t the usual kinds, Bogue said. He added they are made of plexiglass, as well as laser-edged and black-lit.

But neither Bogue or Renfro lose sight of the significance of these kinds of events.

“We are trying to be proactive in education and awareness,” Bogue said.

Renfro said the organization’s first goal is to recognize and react to child abuse.