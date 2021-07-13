Guardians of the Children holding second annual car and bike show

Members of Guardians of the Children Heartland Chapter want everyone in Columbus and the surrounding area to know child abuse is preventable and stoppable.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit’s mission is to identify and respond to child abuse and educate the public to do the same. It also provides advocates to families in crisis and gives courage, support and protection for abused children or teenagers.
The Heartland Chapter – which is out of Columbus and is one of three chapters based in Nebraska - has been able to do this through donations and fundraisers. Such an event will happen next month.
The second annual Car and Bike Show will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, on the Main Street of Clarks. It runs $15 to enter.
The show will have three classes for folks to enter: Car, bike or rat rod. The registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the trophy presentation will be at 3:30 p.m.
Additionally, the event will have various kids’ activities, vendors and a dunk tank.
“We want it to be a kid-friendly and family event where everybody can get together and have fun,” Guardians of the Children Heartland Chapter Treasurer Jason Renfro said.
He added the show is also an avenue to spread awareness of child abuse and how it can be prevented.
Heartland Chapter President Ed Bogue and Renfro both said the group had a strong turnout at the inaugural show last year as they had more than 100 bikes and cars at the event.
“We had a really good showing of cars and people really enjoyed it,” Bogue said.
Renfro said he expects even more motorcycles and automobiles will be at the upcoming show.
The trophies that will be handed out to any potential winner aren’t the usual kinds, Bogue said. He added they are made of plexiglass, as well as laser-edged and black-lit.
But neither Bogue or Renfro lose sight of the significance of these kinds of events.
“We are trying to be proactive in education and awareness,” Bogue said.
Renfro said the organization’s first goal is to recognize and react to child abuse.
He said one of the first signs of such abuse comes from children not behaving normally. Additionally, if they have any bruises on their body, acting out or bullying others can be indications of mistreatment, Renfro said.
“If a kid’s willing to talk to you, there’s probably a reason,” he said.
The Heartland Chapter has held a few events this past year to help educate people on this topic.
It held the Bikers and Bobbers fishing event in April. The nonprofit was also going to have a poker run on Saturday, but it was rained out, Bogue said, adding the group won’t reschedule the event for this year.
But looking ahead, Bogue said the nonprofit members are thrilled for the upcoming car and bike show.
“This year’s (event) is going to be bigger and better,” Bogue said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.