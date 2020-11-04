 Skip to main content
Gubbels takes Nebraska Board of Education District 3
Gubbels takes Nebraska Board of Education District 3

Patti Gubbels

Gubbels

Norfolk's Patti Gubbels won the race for the State Board of Education District 3. Her opposition, Mike Goos, served three terms – or 12 years – on the Columbus Public School Board of Education before resigning earlier this year following his wife’s death.

Gubbels won 67.96% (51.079 votes) of the vote, while Goos came away with 32.04% (24,082 votes). Goos, of Columbus, actually won in Platte County specifically. He took 54.11% (3,796 votes) to Gubbels' 45.89% (3,219 votes.)

Goos was not immediately for comment.

In January, Gubbels will replace Rachel Wise, who has served two terms, on the State Board.

Gubbels is the vice president of the Norfolk Public School Board of Education, where she is finishing out her sixth year of service.

“I’m just really grateful and really humbled by the tremendous support that I’ve received from the voters in District 3, which is northeast and part of eastern Nebraska. I’m really excited that I’ll be able to represent District 3 on the Nebraska State School Board,” Gubbels said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Mike Goos

Goos
