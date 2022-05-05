Gubernatorial hopeful visits Columbus ahead of election

Gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau’s vision for Nebraska can be summarized by the quote, “A politician runs for the next office. A statesman runs for the next generation.”

Thibodeau - who's a candidate for governor in the upcoming election - said her goal is to create a healthy state which can be passed down to the younger residents.

The Republican hopeful – along with her running mate, Trent Loos - came to Columbus on May 3 to visit with community members about her campaign at Husker Steak House, 1754 33rd Ave.

Thibodeau said she’s running for office because of the state’s broken tax system, education and freedoms “being chipped away at” on the federal and state level.

“As a mom of three children, an early childhood educator who owned her own business, I’ve seen and I’ve experienced firsthand what the tax system in our state does to farmers and ranchers and business owners,” Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau began her career in human resources. She later became an HR consultant where she managed multiple multimillion-dollar accounts.

Thibodeau was also a stay-at-home mom for a few years because she said her children’s education came first. Thibodeau is also a small business owner, opening the Primrose School of LaVista. At its height – pre-COVID-19 – the school had 180 students enrolled and had 48 employees on staff, she said.

Thibodeau said she’s also witnessed the state’s education system not focusing on the core subjects.

“I really grew frustrated because we have a great state with great opportunities and great people here,” she said. “But I see it being slowly taken away from us. I wanted to take my experience as a small business owner and a mom, having served in the state legislature and my experience in local and state government as well to bring that leadership to Lincoln. I want to make sure we can create a state that’s healthy overall.”

Loos said there are education issues needing to be addressed.

“We have a problem with the funding of education,” he said. “At the same time, the taxpayers are bearing the burden of the taxes. … How do we continue to improve the culture of education to allow the teachers to teach? And yet how do we reduce the burden of property taxes in the counties? That’s one reason why I think Theresa Thibodeau has a terrific plan to make that happen.”

Thibodeau added she wants to take advantage of all 93 Nebraska counties' economic drivers so each county resident can prosper in their community.

Thibodeau has experience in the political world. She represented the Nebraska Legislature Sixth District for a couple of years. She served as the Douglas County Republican Party chairwoman, on the City of Omaha Personnel Board and was on the advisory board for the City of LaVista.

Thibodeau said through her different jobs she understands the important issues facing Nebraskans. She added as a small business owner she’s dealt with “the burden” of property tax.

“Just like farmers and ranchers, I paid $50,000 in property tax a year and I had 1.9 acres of land,” she said. “I get it that every year when the legislature passes the property tax relief, just like a farmer, our margins are not big enough to have the income tax credit make a big difference for us to pay those property taxes.”

Thibodeau said she knows inflation is also affecting farmers and ranchers as they are facing a sharp increase in the cost of fertilizer and fuel.

“Maybe corn or beef will go for more money in the end if that producer is not making any more money,” she said. “It’s getting harder and harder to survive. Farmers are who feed our people. They feed our state and our country. Nebraska is the breadbasket of our nation. I want to continue to invest in that because it will make our state healthy and keep our nation fed as well.”

Thibodeau said she believes she can be a voice for Nebraskans.

“I’m a nonsense, strong, Conservative woman,” Thibodeau said. “I am wholeheartedly pro-life, pro-freedoms, pro-Second Amendment that not only wants to stand up for our Constitution but stand up and return the voice back to the people of Nebraska. They can be heard and they can have a governor that they can approach.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

