Guiding the next generation: Columbus High students finding job opportunities with Behlen

Behlen’s talent development manager, Tyler Bertsch, said that critical step, exposure, is important to youth regardless of program.

“I wanted to be a teacher and I was so happy to get out there and see if it was for me,” he said. “It didn’t turn out, but a lot of kids don’t get to know until they’re in a couple of years.”

For students who may not be aware of the field, the apprenticeships offer a discovery of the field itself. Manufacturing has evolved, Bertsch said. It’s likely not what it looked like just 10 years ago.

“Our industry, manufacturing as a whole, is opening its doors to kids so they can actually see what it is. It’s not the same as it used to be decades ago,” he said. “It’s becoming much more advanced, especially with the set of robotics. It’s not a hammer at the end of the line.”

Chase Paczosa, a junior, is one of six students currently in the program. Paczosa is excited to get to use some of the latest technology available.

“They have some real fancy welders there,” he said. “There are two types of wire welders, they’re new. It’s pretty exciting.”

Paczosa said Behlen has a high standard for anyone on the floor.