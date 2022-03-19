Gutzmer elected to board

Mike Gutzmer, principal and owner of New Century Environmental in Columbus, was recently elected to The Wildlife Society’s Climate Change and Wildlife Working Group as a board member. Headquarters are located in Bethesda, Maryland.

The mission of the Climate Change and Wildlife Working Group of The Wildlife Society is to foster research, professional development and information exchange on contemporary climate change, impacts on ecological systems and responsive natural resource management for members of The Wildlife Society. Wildlife Society members are scientists from around the globe.

The group works on such topics as direct and indirect impacts of contemporary climate change on wildlife, mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions, carbon sequestration, best management practices, synergistic threats, monitoring and strategic conservation of species. Gutzmer’s expertise is in areas of threatened and endangered plant and animal species.

Gutzmer also participates with the biological diversity and invasive species working groups as a member as well. Gutzmer received the National Wildlife Society Special Recognition Service Award in 2020 for innovative program development, alternative habitat protection schemes for states and tribes, and numerous documentations of plant and animal species.

Gutzmer was recently appointed by the Policy Director of the American Fisheries Society to serve on the on AFS’ Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Policy Working Group. The purpose of this new group is to provide perspective on the effectiveness of existing policies designed to address AIS, potential new policy and funding solutions and recommendations to improve the prevention, control and mitigation of AIS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0