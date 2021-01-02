Gyms, YMCA prepare for New Year's rush

Columbus gyms and the YMCA are usually flooded in January with area residents working on their New Year’s resolutions to get fit and healthy.

In 2021, the rush will come in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re starting to see some decent growth around the New Year… January and February (are) some of our busiest times of the year because of (New Year’s resolutions),” said Corey Briggs, CEO of the Columbus Family YMCA. “We are hoping for and we’re planning on that, but it will be interesting to see what it does with COVID.”

At the Y, 3912 38th St., the plan is to make some space. The staff have moved equipment and taken some out.

“We actually gained something by doing that because we were able to spread out,” Briggs said. "We just don’t have every other (piece of) equipment marked off because we took some out.”

For Anytime Fitness, 333 23rd St., the facility itself is offering some help, said Regional Manager Meagan Donovan.

“We have over 5,000 square feet. It never feels crowded in here,” Donovan said. “Even in the peak of the rush … we simply just don’t have a problem with it, which is really nice. We do ask that everybody keeps their distance, 6 feet apart.”