Gyms, YMCA prepare for New Year's rush

Columbus gyms and the YMCA are usually flooded in January with area residents working on their New Year’s resolutions to get fit and healthy.
In 2021, the rush will come in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re starting to see some decent growth around the New Year… January and February (are) some of our busiest times of the year because of (New Year’s resolutions),” said Corey Briggs, CEO of the Columbus Family YMCA. “We are hoping for and we’re planning on that, but it will be interesting to see what it does with COVID.”
At the Y, 3912 38th St., the plan is to make some space. The staff have moved equipment and taken some out.
“We actually gained something by doing that because we were able to spread out,” Briggs said. "We just don’t have every other (piece of) equipment marked off because we took some out.”
For Anytime Fitness, 333 23rd St., the facility itself is offering some help, said Regional Manager Meagan Donovan.
“We have over 5,000 square feet. It never feels crowded in here,” Donovan said. “Even in the peak of the rush … we simply just don’t have a problem with it, which is really nice. We do ask that everybody keeps their distance, 6 feet apart.”
There is enough equipment to allow for distancing, she added.
“If you’re on a treadmill, you don’t have to work out at the treadmill right next to someone else,” Donovan said.
Typically, there is an increase in people coming in to get a membership, especially because there is a sale, she said. The goal is to keep people coming and not have them fall off the wagon after the first month of the year, Donovan said.
Although this is her third January working at Anytime Fitness, this will be the first January in the midst of a pandemic.
“We’ve had a lot of people who have stayed members with us because we are taking it so seriously,” Donovan said, adding that they use a protective solution called ProtectX to prevent the coronavirus from growing on the equipment.
For BEAST Gym Manager and Operator Aaron Bozarth, many have stayed paying members to help get the gym through this rough time.
“You don’t realize how many people have underlying health conditions or family members with underlying health conditions,” he said. “A lot of folks were, obviously, taking care of family, which made sense. But we did have a good, a great group of folks that were still coming in.”
BEAST Gym, 3320 19th St., doesn’t see the January rush, he said, but people come to the facility about a month later.
Instead, residents will start big and kind of burn out, Bozarth added, and then come see BEAST gym after about a month to get them going on that “path of slow and steady progress over time.”
“We’d like to see them come in and do that three days a week, learning basic movement,” Bozarth said. “It builds good habits, rather than go for broke from day one.”
During the pandemic, youth classes have expanded, he added.
“We’re able to help the youth in the area get out of the house and be active,” Bozarth said.
At the end of the day, Bozarth said the gym is doing OK because they did not have to close at the height of the pandemic.
“The most nerve-wracking, you didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said. “You just didn’t know if things were going to get worse.”
