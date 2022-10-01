H2 upgrades: Local equipment dealer moves to bigger better facility

After eight years in business selling and repairing machinery and selling specialized parts, H2 Equipment upgraded to a new facility in late June 2022.

The new facility, located at 5450 23rd St. E, isn't a whole lot larger than their previous building, according to Owner/Proprietor Eric Husemann, but is more suited to their needs.

"It's 3,000 square feet bigger than the old facility, but it's completely different. The old was a stepping stone, this is laid out how we need it to be so it feels twice as large," Husemann said. "The layout is much better."

Husemann started the business as a repair service with him and his tools working out his truck. He went to college at Southeast Community College in Milford to be an auto mechanic and moved around jobs for a while before moving back to Columbus and working for equipment rental companies.

"It was one of those sink or swim moments and I was able to swim and figure out a lot of this random stuff out because there's so many different names and brands and whatnot out there," Husemann said. "It kind of blew up from there and I found out what I'm good at."

In the new facility, Husemann has been able to explore markets a little more and find a niche in the equipment market, he said, in vegetation management, specifically a track loader attachment that mulches trees.

"It turns trees into mulch on the spot. It's a good solution for farmers or land developers where if they don't want to cut a tree and try to burn it or bury it, it takes care of the problem instantly," Husemann said.

The name of the company, Husemann said, comes from his last initial and the number of sons he had when the company was founded.

"When we started, I had two sons. I didn't want to call the business Husemann and son Equipment and Repairs, since I had two of them so I went with H2," Husemann said.

Darci Betzen, who has worked at H2 for almost five years, said the new larger building is much better for organization, likening the parts bins to canned vegetables.

"I'm one of those people who likes their cans in the kitchen facing the same way, corn with the corn, peas with the peas, so it’s nice to have the space to put the corn with the corn and the peas with the peas," Betzen said.

Betzen added that the old facility was built to be a welding shop, not a storefront, which made some tasks difficult.

"The walls were dark, everything was dark and dated. It wasn't set up to be user friendly being able to put things away and label as we go," Betzen said. "It's nice to start off clean instead of trying to peel away years of someone else's grossness."

Husemann said the expansion has not only allowed for more optimal use of space, but more services for their customers. Now, with the expanded repair area, they're able to do hydraulic cylinder repairs, which Husemann is excited about.

"We are kind of construction equipment specialists whether that's repair or sales of new. We just recently branched out and pushed heavily into hydraulic cylinder repair," Husemann said.

With that, Husemann said, they have also moved into building hydraulic hoses, a market that will allow him to reach his goals sooner.

"My goal is to run hydraulic hoses in eastern central Nebraska here within the next couple years, making up to two-inch hydraulic hoses," Husemann said.

Husemann said his favorite part of the work is being the solutions guy for his customers.

"With all the different makes and models a lot of contractors run into problems having to source stuff," Husemann said. "That's what excites me, being the guy, kind of like being the quarterback to run the final play when you need a win."

Betzen said the best part of the business is the customers, who make work every day an adventure.

"We have really good customers. They're really fun and it's never too boring, it's not the same thing every day, something new is breaking, we're having to search for it," Betzen said. "This week, it's about finding stuff for customers that's not in Florida or Georgia."

As for the future of the company, Husemann said he has set up several exciting conversations and deals lately, the most recent being Timpte trailers out of David City.

"I pulled the trigger on that last week," Husemann said. "We have some other head turners on the docket. I do see a market for a lot of things to grow and expand with the highway frontage and the new facility."