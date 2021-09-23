Habitat and Chamber preparing for Taste of Columbus

Food, craft beer or wine lovers will have the opportunity next month to sample some of the best there is to offer in Columbus while supporting a good cause.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 21st Taste of Columbus, which will start at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Ramada Hotel & River’s Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus. The cost is $35 per person or $375 for a table of nine.

The event will include food and wine vendors, silent and live auctions and a raffle fundraiser. The latter includes a seven-piece modular outdoor wicker sectional and a set of two wicker storage ottomans donated by First Nebraska Bank.

One raffle ticket costs $10 while three tickets are $25.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said she’s thrilled to partner with the Chamber for Taste of Columbus as it’s become quite a popular event in the community that draws a sizable crowd.