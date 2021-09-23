Habitat and Chamber preparing for Taste of Columbus

Food, craft beer or wine lovers will have the opportunity next month to sample some of the best there is to offer in Columbus while supporting a good cause.
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 21st Taste of Columbus, which will start at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Ramada Hotel & River’s Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus. The cost is $35 per person or $375 for a table of nine.
The event will include food and wine vendors, silent and live auctions and a raffle fundraiser. The latter includes a seven-piece modular outdoor wicker sectional and a set of two wicker storage ottomans donated by First Nebraska Bank.
One raffle ticket costs $10 while three tickets are $25.
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said she’s thrilled to partner with the Chamber for Taste of Columbus as it’s become quite a popular event in the community that draws a sizable crowd.
“The great part of (hosting the event) is that the Chamber has the reach,” said Peters, who is one of two co-chairs for Taste of Columbus. “A small nonprofit like us doesn't have the reach as the Chamber does. We don’t have 600 people who would come to an auction and dinner. It’s great that we can partner … and everybody comes to benefit our program.”
The benefit is for both Habitat and the Chamber. Habitat will use the proceeds for its New Hope 2 housing development, which is at 41st Avenue and 13th Street.
Peters said the nonprofit has been raising money for around two years for the project.
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the event will have a little of everything that makes Columbus unique. Attendees will have the opportunity to try different food and drinks, he added.
“It’s truly the Taste of Columbus,” Brunswick said. “We provide these different opportunities for people in the community to get out and try to do new things from local businesses or try different businesses that they haven’t been to. … It’s an experience for everyone.”
Brunswick said for it to be around 20-plus years says quite a bit about the community.
“Taste of Columbus is truly a testament to the Columbus community and the philanthropy of the Columbus community,” Brunswick said. “It is in its 21st year. We have benefited 20 different nonprofits.”
The nonprofits are selected through an application process. The Chamber Board of Directors Executive Committee review applications before recommending one, Brunswick said.
He said the process is about a two- to three-year cycle with the appointed nonprofits being part of the Taste of Columbus committee the year before their hosting duties. For example, Friends of Music will be the beneficiary of Taste of Columbus next year, Brunswick said.
“So they’ve (Friends of Music) been on the Taste of Columbus committee, learning the different parts that go into it,” Brunswick said. “So that way – next year when it’s their event – they have an idea of how it goes and who does what.”
