Habitat announces recipient of this year's new home

According to Columbus native Kelly Garcia, having a place for her son Juan, 10, and daughter Meilani, 5, to call “their home” is vital.

Soon, that possibility will come true.

Garcia and her kids will be the next local family to receive a home from Habitat for Humanity of Columbus. She will also have the honor of being the first to have a house in Habitat's New Hope 2 subdivision – which is on 41st Avenue between 13th and 14th streets.

“I was really excited,” Garcia said of learning she will be a recipient of a new home. “It means a lot to me to be able – for me as a woman – to provide a home for my two kids. … It’s very empowering to do that for your children.”

Garcia added the home will allow Juan and Meilani to have their own space.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters told the Telegram Tuesday that Garcia was selected by the board of directors to receive a new home. Peters said she’s happy for Garcia, noting her job in helping the community through the Center for Survivors.

Garcia is a child advocate at the Center. She works with children who grew up in a domestic violence environment or have been sexually assaulted, she said.

“She plays an important role in the community with her job,” Peters said. “I think it’s great that we can help her become more stable, more financially independent and help her kids have a better home life while she is helping so many other kids in the community. … I think it’s special when we can provide for a community responder like that and provide a house for her.”

Habitat for Humanity is a global organization that helps build houses for families. The homeowners work with Habitat volunteers in building their homes, as well as paying an affordable mortgage, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Garcia said she thought about applying for a Habitat home after watching her friend receive one. She added she also volunteered to help build her friend's home and learned about the Habitat for Humanity process through that experience.

Garcia – a Lakeview High School graduate – originally grew up in Columbus before moving to North Dakota for a few years, ultimately coming back to the area about three years ago.

Garcia's home at New Hope 2 will also be the first Habitat home to include a basement. The houses on Habitat’s New Hope 1 subdivision do not come equipped with basements, Peters said.

Although the basement won’t be a completed one, it has the potential for it, Peters said. She added that the construction of a basement will be a learning curve for Habitat.

Peters said the process of having the home at New Hope 2 is almost completed as it’s “a few punctuation marks” from being done. When finished, Peters said construction should start in March with the goal of the family moving into their home over Labor Day weekend.

Peters credited the progression of New Hope 2 thanks in part to the funds Habitat received through the recent Taste of Columbus event - which was hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Columbus and Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, the success from the fundraiser will allow Habitat’s community garden – which covers about four lots – to flourish at New Hope 1, Peters said. If not for the Taste of Columbus funds, a portion of the community garden would be removed to make way for the Garcia home.

Peters said she's glad the community garden will remain the same as it’s become quite popular.

“We’re excited to begin at New Hope 2,” Peters said. “We couldn’t have done that without the support of the community funding that project.”

Garcia said she appreciates Habitat’s support and the volunteers who will help build her home later this year.

“I’m just really thankful for Habitat to give this (home) to my children,” Garcia said.

