Habitat for Humanity announces blitz build for new home

Blitz is usually a term heard about a football team's defense rushing the quarterback but it’s also a word that is going to be used for the construction of Habitat for Humanity of Columbus’ next house.

More specifically, the nonprofit is going to have a hybrid blitz build for the home of recent recipient Kelly Garcia. Earlier this week, the Habitat board of directors approved the build in which the house would be quickly constructed before the family moves in around the Fourth of July, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said.

“I think it will be new and exciting,” Peters said. “You’ve got to change things up every once in a while.”

Garcia agreed.

"I'm glad it will be soon," she said. "I thought it was going to be a whole process but I'm definitely excited -- done sooner."

Starting on April 28, the house will go from foundation to complete enclosure within two weeks. The first public build day will be on April 30 with Applied Connective Technology having already signed up for that day, Peters said. The home will be worked on every day during that time with assistance from RV Care-a-Vanners from Habitat International, a group of volunteers who travel around the country helping with builds.

Afterward, Habitat will have its regular Saturday build days, finishing up the house, Peters said.

The local nonprofit would originally have started building the home in the springtime before the family moves in around Labor Day weekend.

The change came down to a few reasons mainly consisting of supply issues, professional labor shortages and the family’s needs, Peters said.

Garcia said by moving in sooner, this allow her and her two kids -- Juan, 10, and Meilani, 5 -- time to move in before her son has cleft palate surgery in the fall.

"It (moving in sooner) definitely helps that," Garcia said. "So when he goes through that, he will have his own space and his own room. I was kind of stressing about it because his surgery was going to happen while I was going to build. But I'm excited to know that it'll be done by the time he has his surgery."

Garcia is a child advocate at the Center for Survivors where she helps children who grew up in a domestic violence environment or have been sexually assaulted.

Garcia’s home will also be the first one to be at Habitat’s New Hope 2 subdivision – which is on 41st Avenue between 13th and 14th streets. It also has the distinction of having a basement. The houses at the nonprofit’s New Hope 1 subdivision do not come equipped with ones.

Habitat for Humanity is a global organization that helps build houses for families. The homeowners work with Habitat volunteers in building their homes, as well as paying an affordable mortgage, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Habitat is looking for help in a few regards for the build.

The first is providing lodging for the Habitat International volunteers as not all of them bring their travel trailers. Next is providing snacks, lunches and dinners from April 28 to May 12. The lunch and snacks are for a full crew of 15 to 20 people while the dinners for the travel crew can be hosted by either at a community member's home or local establishment.

Volunteers are also needed.

Individuals can work a half-day or full one as Habitat will try to work with helpers’ schedules. If it isn’t possible to work during the week, there will be five traditional Saturdays available to volunteer. No experience is needed.

“We’re going to need all kinds of volunteers who are available,” Peters said.

For more information, contact Peters at info@hfhcolumbusne.org, searching Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, NE on Facebook or 402-564-4663.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

