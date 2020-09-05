Habitat for humanity dedicates new homes

Her dad assisted on some days by watching her kids, especially since they were too young to be there during official build days.

Additionally, she had coworkers from the Center for Survivors who helped.

“He would help make sure I wouldn’t have to stress about finding somebody to watch them,” she said.

Garcia loved sharing the experience with him.

“Whether it was doing the framing or doing something that was very physically labored and seeing him, I’d catch him either taking pictures or watching videos and you would just see, his smile was so bright,” Garcia said. “You could tell he’s just proud, ‘that’s my daughter, she’s building her own house.’ So, I think, he’s very proud.”

Her father has helped in more ways than one. The apartment Garcia and her kids lived in up until March this year started getting mold in it, she said.

“We ended up moving out and I came to live with my dad,” Garcia said. “But, we initially moved out of my dad’s place because he had black mold.”

He finally fixed up his place for the most part, but now that Garcia owns a house, she said her dad will get his space back.