Habitat for humanity dedicates new homes

It didn’t feel real when Tiffany Middleton heard, “Congratulations,” after she signed papers Thursday evening for her new Habitat for Humanity of Columbus house.
“It's crazy because you read the papers and it says you’re a homeowner,” Middleton said.
It’s been a long road for Middleton to get to this point. She was born in Mississippi, and her parents moved her and her brothers to Nebraska for a better life when she was 5-years-old. She is a single mom to three teenagers.
Her goal was to provide a home, which she said became tangible when she was selected by Habitat in January.
“You know, it’s funny because when we barely started this journey, I would say, ‘Boys, let’s drive-by,’ and ‘Let’s check it out’ and they would be like 'What? There's nothing there,’” Middleton said. “Once things started happening they’d be like, 'Mom, let’s drive-by.’”
It was then Middleton’s turn to ask: "Why?"
"Because there’s something there," her sons would say.
Thursday, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus celebrated its 10th anniversary and dedicated the two homes to Middleton and Tlali Garcia.
It’s also been a long road for Garcia, who is the recipient of the first Habitat for Heroes home in Columbus. Habitat for Heroes aims to build a home for locals who need it and also have military ties.
Garcia is a specialist in the Nebraska National Guard and is working on completing her bachelor’s degree in social work at the University of Nebraska – Omaha.
She will be deployed to Africa in May and said she is hoping to be promoted to sergeant before then.
“I like to push myself, for the most part. I like taking on challenges. I think that just stems from being a mom so young,” Garcia said. “There was always people… (with) a lot of opinions and I just was really about proving people wrong.”
Garcia was 14 when she had her daughter Astrea, who will be turning 11. She was 18 when she had Julius, her son, who is now 7 and was excited to learn they had a doorbell at the dedication ceremony.
“You just expect it to be hard and it was. I was really young and I wasn’t with her father. But I do thank my parents a lot,” Garcia said. “They were very disappointed and angry at the time. I don’t think anybody wants to see their child ... having a baby. But they were really supportive and I think that’s actually what helped a lot.”
They told her to stay in school, she said.
“You probably couldn’t get that many jobs at the age of 14,” she said.
Garcia’s dad, her only family in Nebraska, also helped with the builds.
Her dad assisted on some days by watching her kids, especially since they were too young to be there during official build days.
Additionally, she had coworkers from the Center for Survivors who helped.
“He would help make sure I wouldn’t have to stress about finding somebody to watch them,” she said.
Garcia loved sharing the experience with him.
“Whether it was doing the framing or doing something that was very physically labored and seeing him, I’d catch him either taking pictures or watching videos and you would just see, his smile was so bright,” Garcia said. “You could tell he’s just proud, ‘that’s my daughter, she’s building her own house.’ So, I think, he’s very proud.”
Her father has helped in more ways than one. The apartment Garcia and her kids lived in up until March this year started getting mold in it, she said.
“We ended up moving out and I came to live with my dad,” Garcia said. “But, we initially moved out of my dad’s place because he had black mold.”
He finally fixed up his place for the most part, but now that Garcia owns a house, she said her dad will get his space back.
“My daughter’s in middle school this year and she’s in that phase where she said she needs her privacy,” Garcia said. “I don’t think you do but you know what, you’re going to need it eventually so we’ve taken care of that need now.”
Plus, the children will have their own spots.
“If they want to annoy each other, they can but at least they’ll have their own room to go back to,” she said.
At the end of the day, this is part of the stability Garcia wants for her kids.
“I want them to just worry about being a kid and that they lost their favorite toy or something -- not living in mold or living in somewhere that’s crowded or not having their own space,” Garcia said. “It’s our safety net. It really is, it’s our safe space, our safe haven.”
Middleton also wanted to provide a home for her kids, and she also said the space would be good for them.
“I have three boys. My boys are, they’re like football players, soccer players, they’re not petite boys…They require space,” Middleton said. “So for us to be able to have a home and they have that space is awesome. They have a yard. My 13-year-old can play soccer.”
Her three boys are Sirkyivah, 17; Santos Jr., 15; and Savieon, 13.
“(It's) never easy when you’re doing it on your own so to be able to have your church stand behind you, to be able to have great family support, great friends in your life and a great church, what else do you need?” she said. “And to have God on top of that, it makes things so much easier.”
The build was a challenge, especially since Middleton had to miss work. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presented a challenge all by itself, especially when Habitat postponed their build and there was uncertainty about when they would start again. However, Middleton got through it.
“I feel like I’ve made that goal I’ve gotten them a home, now it’s time for me to take care of myself as far as being the best version I can be,” she said. “It’s a true blessing (to have a home)…It makes you appreciate the small things in life.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
