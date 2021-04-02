Habitat for Humanity pushing forward after receiving $20K grant

Lumber prices have jumped during the pandemic, complicating the affordable housing picture by adding tens of thousands of dollars to home prices.

For Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, a First National Bank of Omaha grant will help bridge that gap, Executive Director Lori Peters said.

“Our donations weren’t really that far off for last year,” Peters said. “The costs associated with building a Habitat home have gone way up … we’re looking at a house costing more than $20,000 than normal, at minimum.”

Basically, demand for lumber is up in the country, with many residents at home starting on home improvement projects. But supply, according to National Public Radio, is down after some mills cut production in the face of a recession and then COVID-19 surges hurt production.

In Columbus, Peters can’t just push those costs into the mortgage because the person receiving the homes would not be able to afford the mortgage.

“Then our whole program is null and void,” she added. “Everything is going up because of the pandemic. So many manufacturing places weren’t manufacturing and working for so long … that messes up the whole supply-and-demand balance.”