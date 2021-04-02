Habitat for Humanity pushing forward after receiving $20K grant

Lumber prices have jumped during the pandemic, complicating the affordable housing picture by adding tens of thousands of dollars to home prices.
For Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, a First National Bank of Omaha grant will help bridge that gap, Executive Director Lori Peters said.
“Our donations weren’t really that far off for last year,” Peters said. “The costs associated with building a Habitat home have gone way up … we’re looking at a house costing more than $20,000 than normal, at minimum.”
Basically, demand for lumber is up in the country, with many residents at home starting on home improvement projects. But supply, according to National Public Radio, is down after some mills cut production in the face of a recession and then COVID-19 surges hurt production.
In Columbus, Peters can’t just push those costs into the mortgage because the person receiving the homes would not be able to afford the mortgage.
“Then our whole program is null and void,” she added. “Everything is going up because of the pandemic. So many manufacturing places weren’t manufacturing and working for so long … that messes up the whole supply-and-demand balance.”
Plus, in Nebraska, transportation costs and gas prices factor in bringing materials to the middle of the country.
But, she noted, the $20,000 grant will help.
“It’s going to really help different than previous years in bridging the gap between cost and then what we sell the house for,” Peters added.
There’s more funding coming for Habitat for Humanity. In 2020, the Columbus Area United Way raised money through its campaign, and Habitat for Humanity became a partner agency.
Partner agencies are listed as agencies to which funds can be designated.
Previously, Habitat had been receiving impact grant dollars, Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour said.
“That’s a different fund that comes out of our endowment … 4% of the interest goes back to support impact grant’s work in the community,” Freshour said. “The impact grant is really just geared towards funding programs that are either a new initiative in the community, like a need has (arisen) and a program or nonprofit wants to take on that need.”
Or, Freshour continued, an impact grant can be awarded to a group that wants to expand an opportunity of growing a program.
“The impact grant is really for seed dollars, meaning just to get a program started,” she said. “Habitat for Humanity was something (the board) felt they wanted to bring as a partner agency.”
In April, the information on allocations of the campaign money is released and the United Way makes the first distribution checks. The United Way has its annual meeting later this month.
Habitat was thrilled to be a partner agency, Peters said, adding the relationship with the United Way could help the group build two houses every year.
“The way people support the United Way … they fill out this punch card. They basically say, ‘Yes, you can have X amount of money from my paycheck to help what you’re doing,’” Peters said. “That’s an honor and a responsibility.”
The First National Bank of Omaha grant is to support the construction of one affordable housing unit, according to a press release from First National Bank of Omaha.
“I think while we’re small, it’s mighty because we affect an entire family … When a Habitat family moves in and their lives change because they have affordable housing,” Peters said. “The children in school system require less services because of their housing stability … the family overall requires less medical care.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.