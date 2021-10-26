Habitat for Humanity seeing New Hope 2 subdivision take shape

Although there are lots available at Habitat for Humanity of Columbus’ New Hope 1 subdivision, the land may remain a community garden as the nonprofit sets its sight toward another area.

The community garden - which started about six years ago - currently fills the remaining four lots at New Hope 1. If Habitat were to build homes in those remaining lots the garden would be removed, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said.

Land on Habitat’s New Hope 2 subdivision – on 41st Avenue between 13th and 14th streets - has been progressing to where it will be used for more homes. The area is planned to be another location for families to have affordable homes and transformed lives, Peters said.

Habitat for Humanity is a global organization that assists in constructing homes for families. The homeowners work with volunteers to erect their houses and pay an affordable mortgage, according to Habitat for Humanity's website.

Recently, grading has begun on the New Hope 2 development, and paving will start this week on it, Peters said. The Habitat Board of Directors will later decide whether to move forward with building homes on New Hope 2 and keep the New Hope 1 community garden, she added.

“There are four lots (on New Hope 1) but they are being used really well as the community garden,” Peters said. “The Board hasn’t voted on it yet but I think that’s the way they’re leaning because New Hope 2 got done so much earlier than we planned.”

Peters said the community garden wouldn’t be as beautiful if not for the work done by the Columbus Public Schools After School program. She also singled out volunteers Jim and Shelly DeWispelare who have taken care of it.

Meanwhile the Columbus City Council last week OK’d the reconveyance of two lots in the New Hope 2 subdivision. Back in May, the city approved a $103,000 loan to Habitat for Humanity to help with its infrastructure costs for New Hope 2.

Out of the 14 lots, 12 of them are zoned R-1 (single-family residential district) while the other two are R-2 (two-family residential district), Peters said. She added Obrist would receive the two R-2 lots.

“It was our intention from the beginning to give them the (R2) lots,” said Peters, noting that doing so will help pay off the development costs.

The nonprofit has since then made an agreement with Obrist & Company, LCC in which Habitat will give two lots in the subdivision and receive utility construction work totaling $100,000. Habitat needs the agreement to go ahead with the subdivision construction.

However, the nonprofit can’t transfer the two lots to Obrist & Co. until the city has released the lots from the deed of trust created by a previous agreement, according to City Administrator Tara Vasicek. The process can be done due to the council members approving partial reconveyance.

Habitat still plans to build single-family homes on the remaining lots, Peters said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

